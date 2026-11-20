Police investigate the attempted murder of Lauryn Wishart in Glasgow. Detectives search for a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander linked to the Bed incident targeting the recruitment consultant.

Police in Glasgow have launched a major investigation after Lauryn Wishart, a 27-year-old recruitment consultant and law graduate, was left critically injured during a targeted shooting at her home on Monday night. Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch confirmed that Wishart was shot while lying in her bed at a residence on Eynort Street in the Lambhill area. The incident, which occurred around 11:45 PM on Monday, has left Wishart in a stable but critical condition at a hospital, where she remains unable to speak with officers due to the severity of her injuries.

Key Details of the Targeted Attack

Investigators have determined that the attack was a deliberate act of violence, though they have not yet confirmed if Wishart was the specific intended target or if she was caught in the crossfire. Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team is currently treating the event as an attempted murder case. The gunman opened fire on Wishart while she was in bed, an act described by authorities as despicable. Detectives remain at the scene on Eynort Street, which has been cleared for forensic investigators to gather evidence and analyze the environment surrounding the shooting.

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Search for Mitsubishi Outlander Vehicle

The primary focus of the police inquiry is a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander that was spotted driving in the streets around Wishart's home at the time of the shooting. Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch stated that officers are actively tracking this specific vehicle as a key piece of evidence. The search for the car intensified after a similar vehicle was discovered burnt out approximately six miles away in Tollcross. This car fire was reported at around 3:30 AM on Thursday, and police believe the destruction was deliberate, indicating a potential link between the burning vehicle and the Lambhill incident.

Gangland Context and Community Reaction

While police have not explicitly confirmed whether the shooting is gang-related, the Lambhill neighborhood has a known history of conflict between the Lyons and Daniels clans. Local residents have expressed shock and fear regarding the violence. Neighbors described the street as normally quiet, with one resident noting they were babysitting grandchildren when the incident occurred. Another local mentioned hearing numerous sirens and expressed horror that guns were being used in a residential area near schools. These community reactions highlight the sudden disruption of safety in the north Glasgow area.

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Urgent Appeal for Public Information

Detective Chief Inspector McCulloch has issued an urgent appeal to the public, emphasizing that anyone with information must come forward. She urged residents who were in the Eynort Street or Easterhill Street areas in the past week to recall any suspicious activity or the presence of the described Mitsubishi Outlander. Authorities believe that people in the community know who is responsible for the attack. Police are asking those with knowledge to contact them directly or to pass information on anonymously to help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Next Steps in the Criminal Investigation

The investigation is currently underway with a team of officers reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect and the getaway vehicle. No motive has been established at this stage, and the number of times Wishart was shot has not been publicly disclosed. Police continue to search for the culprit, who remains at large. Authorities are urging anyone with even insignificant details to contact them, stressing the vital nature of public cooperation in resolving this serious criminal case and ensuring the safety of the community.