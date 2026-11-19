Amjid Bashir details how a mob of youths terrorized his Glasgow convenience store, causing £3,000 in damage and trauma for staff, highlighting a crisis in retail crime.

A group of masked youths, including children as young as nine years old, have launched a violent assault on the Newsbox Convenience Store in Glasgow, Scotland, causing significant property damage and deeply troubling the business owner. The incident involved a mob of teenagers and younger children who targeted the independent shop on Queen Street, leading to shattered glass doors, verbal abuse directed at staff, and at least £3,000 in physical damages. Shopkeeper Amjid Bashir, the 58-year-old owner who has operated the business for 28 years, described the atmosphere inside the store as one of terror, noting that his employees have been left traumatized by the aggressive behavior of these young gangs.

Details of the Violent Raid

CCTV footage captured the chaotic scenes as the group of youths attempted to prevent the store shutters from closing while staff members tried to initiate the lockdown procedure. During the confrontation, the mob held up the shutters with their hands, preventing the closure for three to four minutes while continuing to hurl abuse at the staff inside. The violence escalated to the point where the glass door was smashed, leaving the interior of the Newsbox Convenience Store vulnerable and destroyed. Mr. Bashir emphasized that the coordinated nature of the attack, involving distractions and simultaneous theft, demonstrated a level of premeditation and aggression that shocked even his long-standing experience in retail.

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Amjid Bashir on Youth Crime Patterns

Mr. Bashir explained that the primary demographic involved in these raids consists of children aged nine to 13, operating in groups of up to 20 individuals. He detailed a specific modus operandi where one individual distracts a staff member, often when alone, while the rest of the mob grabs merchandise such as drinks and immediately flees. If any sign of resistance or trouble occurs, the group becomes violent, attacking both the owner and the staff. He noted that during school holidays, the frequency of these chaotic raids increases significantly, leaving the business bracing for inevitable waves of destruction and intimidation that disrupt normal operations.

Impact on Staff and Safety Concerns

The psychological and physical toll on the employees of the Newsbox Convenience Store has been severe, with staff members reporting instances of being punched, having bottles thrown at them, and hiding behind counters for safety. Mr. Bashir stated that the trauma inflicted on the team is priceless, leading to a reluctance among employees to return to work, which is particularly difficult given the current labor shortage in the retail sector. He highlighted that despite the presence of alarms and CCTV monitoring, these security measures have failed to deter the young criminals who seem to operate with impunity. The owner warned that while knives have not yet been observed, the unpredictability of the mob's weapons and their willingness to use anything at hand poses a serious risk to personal safety.

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Legal Limitations and Call for Reform

A major obstacle in addressing the crisis is the legal framework that limits police intervention due to the age of the offenders. Mr. Bashir pointed out that when police arrive at the scene, they have limited power to act because the perpetrators are minors who know they can escape accountability for their actions. This lack of consequences has created a cycle of repeated offenses, with the youths understanding that there is no level of accountability for the carnage they cause. The shopkeeper argued that the current laws are inadequate for protecting small businesses from such organized retail crime and that the judicial system needs to adapt to the severity of these modern assaults on local commerce.

Broader Retail Crime Context

The incident in Glasgow mirrors similar troubling events reported elsewhere, such as a case in Dorset where balaclava-clad children were filmed stealing goods while their parents waited outside. Mr. Bashir called for the introduction of a specialized retail crime task force to advise stores on better defense strategies and emphasized the need for parents to take responsibility for their children's destructive behavior. He warned that such high-level intimidation is not low-level crime but a significant threat that can lead to the closure of small businesses. By destroying the physical infrastructure and morale of retail establishments, groups like the one targeting his shop on Queen Street are contributing to the instability of local economies across Scotland.