Lauryn Wishart, 27, faces life-threatening injuries in Lambhill, Glasgow, after a bungled hit targeting partner Josh Stevenson over alleged £100,000 drug debts.

Lauryn Wishart, a 27-year-old law graduate and recruitment consultant, sustained serious gunshot injuries during a targeted violent incident in the Lambhill area of Glasgow. The attack occurred just before midnight on Monday when a gunman forced entry into a residential home, resulting in Wishart being rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. No other individuals residing in the property were harmed during the breach.

Details of the Targeted Attack

Emergency services were dispatched to Eynort Street in Lambhill at approximately 11:30 pm after an alarm was raised at the property. Police forensic units immediately secured the scene, installing a blue forensics tent in the front garden to investigate the scene. Wishart was transported to a medical facility for urgent treatment following the shooting, while neighbors reported hearing raised voices and arguing inside the house prior to the discharge of the firearm.

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Alleged Motivations and Financial Disputes

Reports indicate that the primary target of the criminal operation was Josh Stevenson, a 31-year-old man known by the nickname 'Sheep'. Stevenson is allegedly involved in a dispute concerning a drug deal worth £100,000, with sources claiming he accused a crime crew of ripping off the transaction. Consequently, Stevenson is described as a marked man who has returned to Scotland from Dubai via Amsterdam within the last six weeks to face these underworld debts.

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Stakeholder Positions and Community Impact

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch confirmed that police believe the incident was a targeted attack characterized by extreme recklessness and disregard for community safety. The investigation falls under Operation Portaledge, an ongoing probe into organized crime wars in Scotland that has already led to the arrest of more than 80 individuals. Superintendent Jackie Dunbar acknowledged the shock felt by the local community, noting that additional police patrols are being deployed to address local concerns.

Next Steps in the Police Investigation

Authorities are actively pursuing multiple lines of inquiry, including significant forensic opportunities identified at the scene. Police are urging anyone with information, regardless of how minor it may seem, to come forward to assist with the identification of those responsible. The investigation remains in its early stages, with officers maintaining an open mind regarding the specific motives while continuing to disrupt serious organized crime activities in the region.