Carol Esteban faces a £135,000 costs bill after the Court of Appeal ruled her neighbor, Neil Gould, has legal right to use the shared driveway to park at Cwmtawe Villa in Wales.

Carol Esteban, the owner of a glamping site on the edge of the Brecon Beacons national park in Wales, is now facing a £135,000 legal costs bill after losing a high-profile dispute over property access rights with her neighbors. The long-running feud with Neil and Nadine Gould, who own the adjacent Cwmtawe Villa, centered on a shared driveway that connects their two properties in Caerbont.

Core Details of the Property Dispute

The conflict originated from a disagreement regarding the extent of the easement, or right of way, that allows the Goulds to access their detached cottage. Ms. Esteban operated her farm site, which features glamping pods in 60 acres of ancient woodland, and argued that her neighbor's right to use the track ended precisely opposite the front door of their house. She blocked the northern section of the track with boulders to prevent them from reaching the parking space they had installed just north of their home.

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However, Judge Milwyn Jarman KC in the High Court ruled last year that this interpretation was legally flawed. He determined that the Goulds are entitled to drive further along the shared track to turn into their designated parking area. The judge explicitly labeled Ms. Esteban's claim as absurd, noting that her strict interpretation would make the property effectively inaccessible for parking or maneuvering vehicles.

Historical Context and Legal Arguments

The roots of the dispute trace back to 1949 when the house was sold off from the larger estate, though the original transaction documents are now lost. A conveyancing document from 1964 confirms that the owners of Cwmtawe Villa possess an easement to use the track owned by the farm for vehicular and pedestrian access. This document includes a map marking the start of the right of way as point A but fails to mark an endpoint, referred to as point B.

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Ms. Esteban and her legal team, led by Daniel Bromilow, argued during the appeal that the intended limit of the right of way was the gap in the thick hedge surrounding the villa at the time the right was granted. They contended that the High Court judge did not strictly construe the 1949 conveyance and the original plan. Instead, they asserted that the judge simply determined what he believed the parties should have agreed upon, rather than interpreting the existing contract terms accurately.

Stakeholder Positions and Judicial Rejection

During the Court of Appeal proceedings, the Goulds' position was supported by the logic that a right of way must be practical and usable. Judge Jarman explained that if Ms. Esteban's interpretation were correct, the Goulds would be forced to drive to their front door, reverse down the track, and find a parking spot elsewhere. He found this outcome impracticable and absurd, stating that the claimants are entitled to a declaration that their vehicular right of way extends to the space on the north side of the villa where they currently park.

Ms. Esteban refused to back down from her position, continuing to challenge the High Court ruling even after the initial loss. The Court of Appeal upheld the previous decision, confirming that the missing map detail did not restrict the Goulds' access rights as narrowly as Ms. Esteban claimed. The court found that the historical context and practical necessity of vehicle access overrode her strict boundary interpretation.

Financial Impact and Next Steps

The immediate consequence of this legal battle is a substantial financial liability for Ms. Esteban. She has been handed a costs bill totaling £135,000, which she must pay following the Court of Appeal's rejection of her challenge. This significant sum highlights the severe financial risks associated with protracted property disputes and the refusal to accept initial judicial rulings.

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The dispute, which involved shouting and harassment between the neighbors and the physical blocking of the track, has now concluded in the higher courts. The Goulds retain their legal right to drive to their parking space, and the shared track remains accessible for their use. The resolution brings an end to years of conflict over the boundary of their respective properties near Swansea.