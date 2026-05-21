Glamping company sued over fatal caravan fire that killed a mother saving her children

The family of a heroic mother who died saving her children from a caravan blaze is suing a glamping company for over £200,000. The company claims its smoke alarm was not faulty and its risk assessment was adequate, but the family alleges negligence. The fire occurred in a vintage Airstream trailer at a glampsite in Suffolk and the mother remained trapped inside as the flames spread.

The family of a barrister who died saving her children from a caravan blaze is suing a glamping company for over £200,000 for alleged negligence.

Ruth Pingree, 42, was staying at Happy Days Retro Vacations in Suffolk when the vintage Airstream trailer became engulfed in flames. The lawyer helped her children escape but remained trapped inside, with her husband outside and their children in his arms. An inquest previously suggested the fire may have started from stray campfire coals or a cigarette end, but the glampsite company claims its smoke alarm was not faulty and the risk assessment was adequate





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Glamping Company Caravan Fire Fatal Accident Negligence Risk Assessment

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Husband Sues Glamping Company Over Wife's Death in Caravan FireA husband is taking a glamping company to court over the death of his wife in a fire that occurred at the company's site. The fire started in a vintage Airstream caravan and is believed to have been caused by a fire in the nearby campfire pit. The husband's wife, Ruth Pingree, was killed while trying to save their children. The couple's children were rescued and are recovering from the incident. The glamping company has denied liability and claims that the risk assessment was adequate.

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