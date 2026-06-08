Glamorous and Fashion Mishaps at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

A diverse group of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kelly Piquet, Olivia Wilde, and Karen Gillan, attended the prestigious F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Some put on an overly glamorous display, while others missed the fashion mark, sporting casual ensembles or bizarre garments.

It was a mingling of the wealthy and famous on Sunday as an array of well-known faces stepped out to attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

The likes of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, driver Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet and Olivia Wilde turned the pit lane into their own personal catwalk when attending the prestigious event in Monte Carlo. But whilst some put on an overly glamorous display, others missed the fashion mark, sporting casual ensembles or bizarre garments.

For instance, Cynthia Erivo looked better prepared for a night out than she did a walk around the paddocks. The Wicked star opted for statement red leather trousers, teamed with a pair of wedge heels and a denim shirt, left open to showcase her white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Catherine Zeta-Jones made a rare fashion misstep as she joined her husband Michael Douglas on Sunday, strolling hand in hand through the paddock in coordinating navy-blue looks. But her floral jumpsuit, featuring a cinched waist and shirt collar, teamed with a pair of sunglasses and glitzy hoop earrings, failed to impress some fans.

Elsewhere, model Kelly Piquet, the daughter of F1 star Nelson Piquet, who won three Drivers' Championships himself in the 1980s, commanded attention in an unusual jacket which was hemmed with pompoms. It wasn't all style mishaps at the Grand Prix, with Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe leading the most glamorous celebrities at the occasion. Jumanji star Karen Gillan, meanwhile, put on a leggy display in a velvet blue skirt suit, paired with striking ankle boots.

Olivia Wilde dressed for the sun in a strappy white dress - but also teamed her outfit with black shoes, wearing a pair of loafers. But it wasn't all style mishaps at the Grand Prix, with Kim Kardashian leading the most glamorous celebrities at the occasion. The reality TV star, 45, turned heads as she arrived with her sister Khloe, 41, and their huge entourage to watch Kim's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton race.

Kim - who made her first appearance at a race since going public with the Ferrari driver on Saturday - wowed in a daring backless cream dress and sky-high heels. Her sister Khloe also opted for a neutral look in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cosy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Catherine Zeta-Jones joined her husband Michael Douglas on Sunday, strolling hand in hand through the paddock in coordinating navy-blue looks. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo posed for a photo with Lindsey Vonn. Kelly Piquet attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco.

Simone Murphy is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco. Alexandra Malena Leclerc at the F1 on Sunday in a cream ensemble. Karen Gillan put on a leggy display in a blue skirt suit. Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies and her mother Duchess of Castro commanded attention in glamorous ensembles.

Victoria Silvstedt wore a pink patterned dress. American actor Terry Crews wore a patterned shirt and chinos. Olivia Wilde, meanwhile, dressed for the sun in a strappy white dress, teamed with loafers. Prince Charles of Bourbon and Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies also attended.

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr arrived to watch the race. Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him.

But it wasn't the best start to race day for Kim on Sunday though as she was blasted by Formula 1 fans on social media after a toe-curling encounter with a TV reporter. While watching the pre-race ceremony unfold in the Mediterranean principality, Kim was approached by Martin Brundle of British broadcaster Sky Sports, whose iconic grid walk has become a staple of every F1 race.

Brundle walked up and down the grid in the moments before the race looking for celebrities and drivers to interview. He noticed Kim and Khloe stood by the track and approached them to try and get a word while on live TV. But both Kardashian sisters chose to ignore Brundle, refusing to say a single word to him before they turned to their entourage in a bid to seemingly get him moved away.

The embarrassing moment sparked fury among the fans watching on at home. One commented: 'Kim Kardashian is not too good to talk to Martin Brundle. What a complete lack of class.

' Another added: 'Didn't we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundl





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F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco Celebrities Fashion Glamorous Fashion Mishaps Kim Kardashian Khloe Kardashian Kelly Piquet Olivia Wilde Karen Gillan Cynthia Erivo Catherine Zeta-Jones Lindsey Vonn Simone Murphy Alexandra Malena Leclerc Princess Maria Chiara Of Bourbon-Two Sicilies Duchess Of Castro Victoria Silvstedt Terry Crews Prince Charles Of Bourbon Princess Maria Chiara Of Bourbon-Two Sicilies Bettina Anderson Donald Trump Jr. Martin Brundle Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton

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