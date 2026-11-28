Gladiators stars Cyclone, Phantom, and Bionic depart before Series 4. Hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh remain. New recruits join the 2027 competition in Sheffield.

The revival of the iconic physical competition series Gladiators has faced significant backlash following the announcement that five veteran athletes will not return for the upcoming fourth series. Among the most prominent departures is Cyclone, whose real name is Lystus Ebosele. Fans have expressed intense frustration over the decision, particularly because presenter Barney Walsh retains his position on the show.

Cyclone Defends Departure Decision

Lystus Ebosele, known to audiences as Cyclone, addressed the controversy directly on social media to clarify her status. The twenty-five-year-old powerlifter from Ireland stated that she was not axed from the production but chose to leave of her own accord. She apologized to fans who traveled to filming expecting her presence, acknowledging the disruption caused by the sudden change.

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The athlete confirmed she has removed all references to the show from her social media platforms. She also unfollowed the production company, Hungry Bear, a move that initially sparked rumors of a dispute. However, she emphasized that her exit was a personal decision necessary for her future, despite having formed deep bonds with fellow cast members.

Other Veterans Leave the Arena

Alongside Cyclone, four other prominent Gladiators are departing the franchise ahead of the 2027 return. The list includes Toby Olubi, a thirty-nine-year-old Team GB bobsled competitor known as Phantom. Bodybuilder Matty Campbell, thirty, who performed as Bionic, is also leaving the competition.

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Additionally, powerlifter Karenjeet Kaur Bains, thirty, known as Athena, and gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner, thirty-one, who performed as Comet, will not be featured in the next season. These athletes have been integral to the show's success since its reboot, and their combined departure marks a significant shift in the team dynamics of the physical contest.

Fan Backlash and Production Response

The announcement has triggered a wave of negative reactions from the fanbase on various online platforms. Many viewers described the loss of Cyclone and Phantom as poor decision-making by the program's leadership. Supporters praised Cyclone as the strongest female Gladiator and expressed disappointment that the production did not take more steps to retain her services.

A spokesperson for the rebooted Gladiators program acknowledged the contributions of the departing athletes. The statement confirmed that while they will not appear in Series Four, they remain part of the wider Gladiators family. The five athletes will continue to participate in the UK Gladiator Arena Tour, which runs until its conclusion in December.

New Recruits and Hosting Continuity

The fourth series will feature several new additions to the roster, bringing fresh talent to the Sheffield Arena. Three-time World's Strongest Man Tom Stoltman is set to join the cast, alongside gold-medal-winning Team GB skeleton athlete Tabby Stoecker. Stoecker is currently competing on the television show Strictly, adding crossover appeal to the new lineup.

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Furthermore, celebrity Traitors star and ex-England rugby union international Joe Marler, thirty-six, will make history as the first celebrity Gladiator. He will compete under the alias Mauler in the main show. The hosting duo of Bradley Walsh and his son Barney Walsh will remain at the helm, continuing their roles despite initial criticism regarding Barney's casting as a nepo baby.

This series marks the continuation of the modern iteration of Gladiators, which originally aired on ITV in 1992. The reboot premiered in January 2024 and has maintained a strong viewership. The upcoming series will debut in 2027, aiming to rebuild its cast while maintaining the high physical standards established by previous competitors.