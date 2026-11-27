BBC announces major lineup changes for Gladiators Series 4 with five veterans departing. New stars including Tom Stoltman and Joe Marler join the rebooted show in 2027.

The BBC has announced a significant reduction in its cast roster for the upcoming fourth series of the popular physical competition show, Gladiators. Five prominent athletes from the current lineup have been confirmed as departing the studio production before the show returns in 2027. This mass exodus marks the latest major shift in the cast structure since the programme was rebooted in January 2024.

Departing Veterans Retain Tour Status

Athena, Comet, Bionic, Phantom, and Cyclone will not appear in the Sheffield Arena for the next studio series. Despite this exclusion from the television broadcast, show executives have clarified that these five athletes remain part of the wider Gladiators family. They will continue to perform in live events as part of the UK Gladiator Arena Tour 2026, which runs until its conclusion in December.

Also read Nebraska is an 'Everything School': Five Sports, Five Top-25 Rankings

Gladiators Athena, whose real name is 30-year-old Karenjeet Kaur Bains, was a powerlifter who joined the revival in 2024. She is joined by 31-year-old gymnast and fitness model Ella-Mae Rayner, known as Comet, who also debuted in season one. The departure list also includes 25-year-old Irish powerlifter Lystus Ebosele, who competed as Cyclone, and 39-year-old Team GB bobsled competitor Toby Olubi, known as Phantom.

Completing the group of exits is 30-year-old bodybuilder Matty Campbell, who performed under the name Bionic. A spokesperson for the rebooted programme, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, issued a statement thanking these superhuman athletes for their contribution to the show's success and power. The network emphasized that while they will not be appearing in Series 4, their legacy remains integral to the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Star Recruits and Celebrity Integration

In place of the departing veterans, show bosses have confirmed the introduction of two new permanent Gladiators for the new season. Three-time World's Strongest Man Tom Stoltman and gold-medal-winning Team GB skeleton athlete Tabby Stoecker are set to join the line-up. Tabby Stoecker is currently competing on the television dance competition Strictly Come Dancing while preparing for her new role on the BBC show.

Adding further variety to the cast is Celebrity Traitors star and former England rugby union international Joe Marler. At 36 years old, Marler has been drafted in as the very first celebrity Gladiator for the upcoming series. He will compete under the new ring name Mauler, marking a significant deviation from the traditional all-athlete format of previous years.

Context of Recent Departures and Rumors

This latest wave of cast changes follows the recent axing of Gladiator Giant from the show. Giant, whose real name is 41-year-old Jamie Bigg, was removed amid reports that the broadcasting network did not approve of his relationship with Taylor Ryan. Ryan is a 25-year-old Irish model and OnlyFans creator who was Giant's partner at the time of his dismissal.

Giant has since been replaced in the broader tour schedule by fitness instructor Ahmad Rabus, who performs as The Emperor. While viewers campaigned for Giant's reinstatement, network officials maintained their decision. The situation has drawn significant media attention, with the Daily Mail contacting the BBC for additional comment regarding the casting choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Franchise Evolution and Future Outlook

Taylor Ryan has publicly claimed she was blindsided by the breakup and believes Giant ended the relationship to try and get back on the show after being fired. Ryan alleged that Ryan's career in the adult entertainment industry was the primary reason for the network's disapproval and Giant's subsequent removal from the program.

The rebooted Gladiators series originally aired in January 2024 on the BBC, reviving a property that first launched on ITV in 1992 and returned in 2008. Under the current hosting duo of Bradley and Barney Walsh, the franchise has expanded to include three main series, two celebrity specials, and a CBBC spin-off. Many of the current and former Gladiators have leveraged their television fame for further appearances on other major British programs such as Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Sewing Bee.