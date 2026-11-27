Gladiators 2027 sees Athena, Comet, Bionic, Phantom, and Cyclone exit the BBC show. New cast members including Tom Stoltman and Joe Marler join the series.

The upcoming fourth series of the BBC's Gladiators reboot, scheduled to return in 2027, faces a significant personnel overhaul. Five established athletes have been removed from the competition line-up as the production team prepares for the new season. This major shift occurs just months after the controversial departure of Gladiator Giant from the programme.

Gladiators Cast Exits for Series 4 in 2027

Athena, Comet, Bionic, Phantom, and Cyclone will not feature in the next televised season of the show. The axed line-up includes a diverse group of athletes who have contributed to the show since its revival. Karenjeet Kaur Bains, known as Athena, is a 30-year-old powerlifter who joined the competition in 2024. Ella-Mae Rayner, aged 31, a gymnast and fitness model, also exits after joining in the first season of the reboot.

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Other departing athletes include Lystus Ebosele, a 25-year-old Irish powerlifter known as Cyclone, and Toby Olubi, a 39-year-old Team GB bobsled competitor who competed as Phantom. The final addition to this group is Matty Campbell, a 30-year-old bodybuilder known as Bionic. Despite their removal from the television studio, show bosses have confirmed that these five athletes will remain part of the Gladiators family. They continue to appear in the ongoing UK Gladiator Arena Tour until its conclusion in December.

BBC Official Statement on Gladiator Departures

A spokesperson for the rebooted programme, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney Walsh, issued a statement regarding the changes. The statement expressed gratitude to the athletes for their contribution to the success and power of the Gladiators TV show. The spokesperson noted that while the five athletes will not appear in Series 4, they remain part of the wider Gladiators family.

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The announcement confirms that fans can currently see the departing athletes across the remaining shows in the UK Gladiator Arena Tour 2026. This clarification aims to manage viewer expectations following the news of their television exit. The BBC has maintained a stance that the athletes are still valued members of the brand, even if they are stepping away from the competitive arena format for the time being.

New Faces Join Gladiators Reboot Line-Up

The mass exodus of veteran athletes creates openings for new competitors to join the competition. Show bosses have confirmed that the reboot will introduce two new Gladiators for the new season. Tom Stoltman, a three-time winner of the World's Strongest Man title, has been signed to the cast. Additionally, Tabby Stoecker, a gold-medal-winning Team GB skeleton athlete, will join the team.

Tabby Stoecker is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing while preparing for her Gladiator role. The cast also welcomes Joe Marler, a Celebrity Traitors star and ex-England rugby union international. At 36 years old, Marler has been drafted in as the very first celebrity Gladiator. He will compete under the stage name Mauler, marking a unique addition to the roster for the upcoming series.

Controversy Surrounding Giant Axing

The recent roster changes follow the earlier departure of Gladiator Giant, whose real name is Jamie Bigg. He was 41 years old when he was axed from the show. Reports indicate the BBC did not approve of his relationship with Taylor Ryan, a 25-year-old Irish OnlyFans model. Viewers campaigned for Giant to be reinstated, but the decision stood.

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Bigg was replaced by fitness instructor Ahmad Rabus, who competes as The Emperor. Taylor Ryan has claimed she was blindsided by the breakup. She believes Giant ended their relationship to try and get back on the show after being axed over their relationship. Ryan stated that her career was blamed for his unceremonious departure from the show. The cast has since begged BBC bosses to reinstate Giant on the reboot.

History of Gladiators Reboot Success

The current series of Gladiators hit our screens in January 2024. The original show aired in 1992 on ITV, followed by another series in 2008. The reboot, hosted by Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh, has so far spanned three series. It has also included two celebrity versions and a CBBC spin-off.

The Gladiators have made a string of TV appearances beyond the main competition. Many athletes have appeared on popular shows including Strictly Come Dancing and The Great British Sewing Bee. The new cast changes for 2027 signal a fresh era for the BBC competition as it continues to evolve its format and cast dynamics for future audiences.