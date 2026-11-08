Gladiator II Stuntman Sues for £200,000 After Set Explosion Left Him Burned

British stuntman Edward Sarsfield is seeking £200,000 from August Street Films after a gas explosion on the Gladiator II set left him with burns and scarring.

Liverpudlian stuntman Edward Sarsfield, 47, is suing August Street Films for £200,000 in damages after he caught fire in a gas explosion during the filming of Gladiator II. The claim was filed in London's High Court. According to the court documents, the accident happened on a burning ship while Sarsfield was working as an extra in Morocco.

The immediate trigger was a naval battle scene in which an armada of Roman vessels attacks a castle. Sarsfield was playing a dead soldier in the sequel to the Sir Ridley Scott epic Gladiator when a gas line on the boat exploded, setting him alight. The case centres on the production's use of gas-powered flame bars during that sequence.

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How the Gladiator II Set Explosion Unfolded

The explosion occurred when a gas line on the boat ignited, according to the claim filed by Edward Sarsfield. He was lying on the port side of the ship, which had been lit up by gas-powered flame bars to simulate it being on fire. He was positioned only a few feet away from the gas line when it exploded.

Sarsfield says he saw flames rising around 20ft tall and felt an immense heat that made him immediately aware that strips of skin had peeled from his arms. He claims he panicked and ran, falling over several times before escaping the flames. Fellow crew members threw bottles of water over him, he was undressed, and clingfilm was applied to his burns.

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An on-set source described the scene as terrifying, saying a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path. The source said that in years of filming they had never seen an accident so scary, and added that everyone involved, from the runners to the star names, had been shaken up by the incident.

Claimed Injuries and Medical Treatment in Marrakesh

Sarsfield claims he suffered 15 per cent burns across his body, including his hands, face and arms, causing what he describes as excruciating pain and permanent scarring. The claim also states that he injured both knees and his right wrist alongside his flash burns.

Six crew members, including Sarsfield, were rushed to hospital after the explosion. Sarsfield was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Marrakesh, where he says he received limited treatment over four days. He then returned to the UK, where his wounds were treated appropriately, according to the claim.

The claim further states that Sarsfield suffered considerable physical de-conditioning and significant scarring, meaning he needs to stay out of the sun. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington were reported to have watched the incident unfold in terror, according to accounts of the day.

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Paramount Response and the Next Steps in the Lawsuit

August Street Films, a subsidiary of Paramount, has admitted liability for the accident, according to the claim. The case now moves forward with Sarsfield seeking £200,000 in damages through the London High Court.

In a statement made in 2023, a Paramount spokesperson said that several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries during a planned stunt sequence. The spokesperson said the on-site safety and medical teams acted quickly, and that those injured were all in stable condition and continuing to receive treatment.

Paramount also said the well-being of cast and crew is of the utmost importance and that it has strict health and safety procedures on all its productions. The company added that it would take all necessary precautions as it resumes production on the Gladiator sequel.