Gladiator Available for Free Streaming on Pluto This Month

Ridley Scott's historical epic Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe as a betrayed Roman general turned gladiator seeking revenge, is streaming for free on Pluto this month. The film also features Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, and an ensemble cast in a story of betrayal, survival, and retribution set in ancient Rome.

It takes a lot for a historical drama to win at the box office , especially when it doesn't even have that big a star at the head of it.

But thankfully, when Ridley Scott is your director, you need to have a bit more faith in the system and let it do its thing, because that's exactly what this utter masterpiece does. Gladiator is streaming for free on Pluto this month, so put on your armor, enter the Colosseum, and prepare to be entertained. And definitely get some snacks, because it's a long one and you'll need to keep your blood sugar levels up.

The film follows Maximus Decimus Meridius , a betrayed Roman general who is forced into slavery and rises through the gladiatorial arena while seeking revenge against the emperor who murdered his family. Alongside Crowe, the epic features Joaquin Phoenix as Commodus, Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, Oliver Reed as Proximo, Djimon Hounsou as Juba, Richard Harris as Marcus Aurelius, Derek Jacobi as Gracchus, and David Schofield as Falco. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like? Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes.

Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe. One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one. 🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt.

Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher? The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward. BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences.

Hesitation costs more than mistakes. CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction. DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission.

EI don't lead. I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Was 'Gladiator' a Success? At the box office, Gladiator dominated like its titular character in the Colosseum.

It grossed around $465 million worldwide against a budget of roughly $103 million, and that's before you get into its long afterlife on home video and rentals, then cable TV and then, of course, streaming. This was a movie everyone seemed to own on DVD. In 2026 money, that gross explodes up to over $850 million off a budget of around $190 million. Rome, and indeed the rest of the world, was very entertained.

Interestingly, though, the film was not a universal smash with critics. It sits at just 76% on Rotten Tomatoes while Metacritic has it at 67, but that's not where the movie's legacy is. The real gold came from the awards circuit. Gladiator earned 12 Oscar nominations and won five, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe's towering performance as Maximus.

It also won Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. While critics didn't completely dig it, the classical-style filmmaking saw Hollywood swoon. Subscribe to the newsletter for cinema deep dives Want richer context on Gladiator and films like it? Subscribe to the newsletter for in-depth film analysis, awards perspective, casting and craft breakdowns, and curated viewing recommendations that deepen your movie appreciation.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. Gladiator is streaming for free on Pluto this month. Gladiator Like Follow Followed R Action Adventure Drama Release Date May 5, 2000 Runtime 155 minutes Director Ridley Scott Writers David Franzoni, John Logan, William Nicholson Sequel Gladiator II Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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