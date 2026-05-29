Glacier guide explains unforgiving risks after climbers fall near Denali Pass

As rescue efforts continue, a glacier guide says altitude, weather and fatigue can quickly turn a fall into a life-threatening emergency.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Four climbers were stranded high on Mount McKinley after falling near Denali Pass late Thursday, leaving rescuers waiting for conditions to allow helicopter operations on the upper mountain.

The climbers were part of a seven-person team and were last seen at about 18,200 feet on the 20,310-foot peak, according to Denali National Park and Preserve officials. The three other members of the team made it back to High Camp, at about 17,000 feet, after attending to their fallen partners, park officials said. The extent of the climbers’ injuries was not immediately known.

In such upper-mountain terrain, a team’s ability to respond can depend on conditions, visibility and the condition of each climber. Kate Evans, a glacier guide, said the greatest hazards in that kind of environment include crevasses, avalanches, rope-team complications and the possibility of serious trauma after a fall. She said the mountain’s cold, wind and altitude can also quickly compound the danger for injured or stranded climbers.

“Within minutes. It’s changing constantly,” Evans said of conditions on Denali.

“That is some of the most extreme weather on the planet. ” At elevations above 17,000 feet, Evans said, fatigue and altitude sickness can erode judgment and slow an entire climbing team. Symptoms can include confusion, delirium, hallucinations, severe headaches and nausea, she said.

“You’re not going to make good decisions at all,” Evans said of climbers affected by altitude sickness. “You’d slow down a lot and slow your team down a lot, which puts everybody at risk. ” The National Park Service said helicopter operations were expected to begin when mountain conditions improved. The agency did not immediately release the climbers’ names or nationalities.

Evans said climbers heading into Alaska’s high mountains should have certified training, wilderness first aid skills, rescue equipment and a clear plan for staying in communication with park officials, flight services or someone at base. She said every member of a team should have their own rescue setup, and know how to use it.

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