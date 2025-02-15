Glacier Calving on Portage Lake: A Narrow Escape for Skaters

A massive glacier calving event on Portage Lake in Alaska nearly resulted in tragedy for several ice skaters who were enjoying the unusually smooth ice surface. Lauren Jobe, one of the skaters, described the terrifying experience of watching a chunk of the glacier break off and crash onto the ice, creating a dangerous wave, prompting a frantic race for safety. While the event occurred on a Monday, the potential for a significantly worse outcome is acknowledged by experts, who emphasize the importance of safety precautions when recreating on or near glaciers.

Lauren Jobe was enjoying a skate on Portage Lake on Monday when she heard a glacier begin to crack. She was roughly 80 yards away. While familiar with the sounds glaciers make, she initially dismissed it as a normal occurrence. However, a few rocks tumbled off the glacier's edge, followed by a massive chunk crashing onto the ice, shattering it and creating waves beneath the frozen surface. 'I just skated for my life,' Jobe recounted. 'It was pretty surreal in the moment.

The adrenaline just kicked in.' Her biggest fear was not being fast enough to escape. Jobe and her boyfriend, both experienced skaters, sprinted to the nearest land, a rocky outcrop between two lobes of the lake. They narrowly escaped the first wave, which hit as Jobe was leaping off the ice. Moments later, their starting point was completely shattered. Using their rock-climbing harnesses, they climbed over the crag to a more stable piece of ice. Two other skaters on the lake also made it to shore but couldn't climb out on their own and were rescued by nearby ice climbers. This glacier calving was a close call for Jobe and a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of these ice giants. Over the weekend, hundreds of Alaskans had flocked to Portage Lake, about an hour south of Anchorage, to engage in a variety of winter activities on its smooth, thick ice surface. Ice skating, biking, walking, and sledding were popular options, along with even a DJ-led rave on Sunday. Luc Mehl, an ice rescue instructor and avid ice skater, expressed his profound gratitude that the calving occurred on a Monday. 'If that calving event had happened over the weekend, it would have been so bad, and it would have been such a hard spot for rescuers to get, for bystanders to support, like the really worst-case scenario,' Mehl stated. 'It would have been a national tragedy.' He emphasized the importance of reflecting on this event and considering its impact on future decisions. Mehl also shared several safety tips for those recreating on ice. He recommends wearing ice picks around your neck for assistance in climbing out of the water if you fall through the ice. He suggests testing the ice thickness with an ice screw, ensuring it's at least four inches thick. Additionally, he advises carrying a pack with essential supplies, including spare clothes in a dry bag, a first-aid kit, a repair kit, and surgical scissors for cutting off frozen clothing. Since Jobe's experience, he may even start carrying an extra pair of shoes in his pack for easier climbing to safety. Aurora Roth, an Alaska glaciologist, explained that the perception of glaciers as static entities can create a false sense of security. However, calving events are a natural and essential part of the glacial process. 'They are moving rivers of ice,' Roth described. 'And with that flow comes sort of cracking.' When a cracked section loses its support, it falls, as witnessed at Portage Lake. She stressed that this is a natural process and not a result of the gathering crowd. Roth shared that Alaska Native cultures, particularly those of the Lingít and Eyak people in Southeast Alaska, have oral histories that depict glaciers as living beings. These stories highlight the inherent dynamism and power of glaciers. She also acknowledged the shrinking of this glacier due to human-caused climate change, but emphasized that it did not directly cause the calving event. Roth offered her own safety tips: be aware of signs of recent calving, such as chunks of glacier on the ice, a cracked pattern of ice near the glacier's base, or a bright blue sheen on its face. Cracking sounds are also a clear warning sign. She encourages people to appreciate the privilege of recreating in these areas and to view glaciers from a safe distance. While she couldn't specify an exact safe distance, she recommends staying several hundred meters away from the glacier's edge.





