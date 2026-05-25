GKN Aerospace fined $900,000 for air quality safety violation, Tank evacuated after online predictive model raised concern for a potential crack in the tank

A company that manufactures airplane parts has been fined for air quality safety violation, while the hazardous chemical tank that led to the tank evacuation remained in good standing for other regulations after being inspected in recent times. Initial reports of the evacuation suggested that the tank may have leaked a toxin. Regulatory agencies have taken air samples to ensure safety during management of the situation, while local officials said they expect to carry out a full inspection once the danger has been managed.

GKN Aerospace, the company that owns the troubled chemical tank in Garden Grove that led to tens of thousands of people being evacuated this week, has been fined $900,000 for settling an air quality safety violation .

The company manufactures airplane canopies, windows, and other parts that deal with extreme heat and cold. Inspections are normal for the heavily regulated business. The violations settled in 2020 stemmed from an inspection in November of that year and cited the company for exceeding allowed chemical emissions and failing to keep proper records and get permits for equipment or procedures





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GKN Aerospace Air Quality Safety Violation Chemical Tank Evacuation Toxic Chemicals Environmental Protection Agency South Coast Air Quality Management District

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What we know about GKN Aerospace, the firm at center of O.C. chemical leakThe chemical leak that triggered evacuations across a swath of Orange County on Friday is located at GKN Aerospace, a manufacturing company based in the United Kingdom.

Read more »

Garden Grove-Based GKN Aerospace Under Investigation After Toxic Chemical CrisisOrange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer launches investigation into Garden Grove-based GKN Aerospace after volatile situation develops during hazardous chemical crisis

Read more »

4-year-old girl plays with candy as GKN Aerospace leak causes evacuationsA 4-year-old girl named Camila Amaya plays with a bag of candy as her family spent the last three days in their car outside a shelter due to a leak at GKN Aerospace. The leak caused large-scale evacuations in Stanton and parts of Garden Grove, Cypress, and Anaheim.

Read more »

Tank Overheating at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., Evacuates 50,000 ResidentsFirefighters have been spraying water on a damaged tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove, Calif., to cool the chemicals after the tank containing a chemical used to make plastic parts overheated. The tank's interior reached 100 degrees on Sunday, an increase of 10 degrees Fahrenheit since Saturday, according to Democratic state Sen. Tom Umberg.

Read more »