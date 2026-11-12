Gkids Acquires U.S. Rights to Cartoon Saloon’s Animated Film ‘Julián,’ Directed by Louise Bagnall and Executive Produced by Zoe Saldaña (EXCLUSIVE)

Gkids acquires U.S. rights to Cartoon Saloon’s animated film 'Julián.'

Gkids Acquires U.S. Rights to Cartoon Saloon’s Animated Film ‘Julián,’ Directed by Louise Bagnall and Executive Produced by Zoe Saldaña has acquired all US rights to “Julian, the new feature directed by Louise Bagnall and executive produced by Zoe Saldaña.

The animated feature is produced by Cartoon Saloon, Melusine Studios, Aircraft Pictures and Sun Creature. Gkids will release “Julián” in theaters in the United States beginning March 26, 2027. The film will be released day-and-date in Canada by Elevation Pictures, in the United Kingdom by Anime Ltd. and in Ireland by Wildcard Distribution. The deal with Gkids was closed in partnership with CAA Media Finance.

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“Julián” centers around a 7-year-old boy who spends a transformative summer in Brooklyn with his Abuela . He discovers her colorful heritage, a vibrant community, and his own dream of becoming a mermaid. Brought to life through hand-drawn 2D animation at 12 frames per second, crafted by over 150 artists across Ireland, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Canada. The film is based on the award-winning best-selling book, “Julián is a Mermaid” by Jessica Love.

“I am really delighted to be working with Gkids on J’ulián’s’ American release,” said Bagnall. “They are true champions of Cartoon Saloon’s work and understand how special and unique all of our films are, ‘Julián’ included. ’ “We are excited to continue our work with Cartoon Saloon, a friendship nearly as old Gkids itself,” said Gkids’ President David Jesteadt.

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“With ‘Julián,’ Louise and her incredible team of international collaborators have brought a bold and delightful take on Jessica Love’s book, at a time when its message of open-hearted acceptance is more important than ever. ” Ahead of the American Film Market, sales agent New Europe Film Sales also announced new international deals for the film, including Rita & Luca Films , Wanted Cinema , Eksystent Films , Films4You , RTS and MCF Films .

The film is co-directed by Guillaume Lorin and Mark Mullery and written by Juliany Taveras, from producers Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Paul Young, Anthony Leo, Andrew Rosen, Stephan Roelants, Fabien Renelli, Charlotte de la Gournerie, and Lewis Taylor. The film is also executive produced by Zoe Saldaña, Mariel Saldaña, Cisley Saldaña, Gerry Shirren, Katja Schumann, David Yates, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Hannah Goodier, John Gleeson, and Oisín O’Neill.