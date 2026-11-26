This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to Jefferson, Madison and Lyon, to Douglass, Holmes and Brandeis and to the lawyers who have thoughtfully defended people they despised.

FILE – The Statue of Liberty is seen from the Staten Island Ferry, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New York. Every Thanksgiving since I moved to America in 1999, I take stock of what this country gives me that my native country of France does not.

This year, freedom of speech tops the list. Unaware of how rare it is, most Americans take it for granted. Silencing critics comes naturally to those in power, even in democracies. In Germany, police searched a retiree’s home in 2024 on the suspicion that he reposted a meme calling the vice chancellor a moron.

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In England and Wales, police made more than 12,000 arrests in 2023 under communications laws meant to suppress everything from threatening messages to speech deemed “grossly offensive. ” In France, prosecutors seek to bar the repulsive, far-left European Parliament member Rima Hassan from public office for her social media post favorably quoting a participant in a deadly 1972 terrorist attack.