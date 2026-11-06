The holiday season is arriving at Polaris Fashion Place, with new events and familiar traditions planned for families across Central Ohio.

The Giving Machine returns to Polaris Fashion Place from Nov. 13 through Dec. 5, allowing visitors to donate needed items for people facing hardships. Polaris Fashion Place is preparing for a busy season that includes visits with Santa, shopping deals, festive entertainment and community giving opportunities.

The shopping center’s holiday activities start on Black Friday, Nov. 27, when stores open early at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Extended holiday hours will continue through the rest of the year.experience. Every child age 12 and under who visits Santa will receive a coupon for a free hot cocoa at Pure Imagination Chocolatier. Children will also get a holiday-themed squishy toy after their visit, while supplies last.

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Baby's First Christmas on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a chance for families to mark their baby's first holiday with Santa Sensory Santa on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., offering a sensory-friendly environment for children before the mall opens Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at California Pizza Kitchen at $25-per-person. Advance reservations are required by calling 614-985-6304The Chanukah Menorah Lighting, led by Chabad Columbus, will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. near the Kids Indoor Playground Area.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Central Ohio Symphony will perform live holiday music between Cinnabon and Oakley. For younger guests, KidX Cookies & Claus on Thursday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. will feature music, stories and dancing with Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Elves, plus free cookie decorating provided by Great American Cookies. The Salvation Army Angel Tree near Center Court lets guests buy and donate new toys for children.

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The Nationwide Children's Butterfly fundraising program will be displayed on the upper level near Elena2You, supporting pediatric patients at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus. Tamra Bower, the general manager of Polaris Fashion Place highlighted the variety of experiences for the community this season.

"From our magical Winter Wonderland Santa experience and festive family events to our charitable partnerships and extended shopping hours, we're excited to offer something for everyone this holiday season," said Bower. "It's a time when families come together, traditions are created and our community has the opportunity to spread a little extra joy. " - Tamra BowerOhio's next Secretary of State is raising questions about the future of voting in the state after a measure requiring specific voter ID passed.

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