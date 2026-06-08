Canadian mining billionaire and vocal gold advocate Frank Giustra has mocked the cryptocurrency community's lofty price targets.

The clash began when cryptocurrency commentator Chris Millas took to the X social media platform to express his frustration with market skeptics.

"People will believe in aliens but they won't believe that $BTC can hit $150-$200K in 2026," Millas wrote. Giustra, never one to shy away from bashing digital assets, quickly fired back with a stinging rebuttal:"There is more evidence of aliens than if bitcoin hitting $200k.

"The billionaire recently made headlines for fiercely criticizing Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood over her staggeringly high price targets. Wood had reiterated her ultra-bullish outlook, projecting a base-case price target of $730,000 and a staggering bull-case scenario of $1,500,000 by 2030, framing the asset as an essential"insurance policy" against currency debasement. Giustra, a staunch advocate for physical gold, dismissed her market commentaries as completely delusional.

"These commentaries are embarrassing to watch," Giustra stated. "BTC ain’t going to $1mill. "When it comes to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena , the government's official term for UFOs, here is, in fact, a substantial and growing body of highly compelling, verified evidence. Public proof of extraterrestrial biological entities remains elusive, but the existence of physical crafts demonstrating physics-defying technology is now a matter of congressional and military record.

The most compelling evidence stems from the U.S. military itself. In 2020, the Pentagon officially declassified three videos captured by Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets between 2004 and 2015. The 2004 USS Nimitz encounter remains the gold standard of UAP evidence. Commander David Fravor, a highly decorated Navy pilot, visually engaged a"Tic Tac" shaped craft off the coast of Southern California.

The evidence escalated significantly in 2023 during a historic congressional hearing. David Grusch, a former highly cleared U.S. intelligence official and member of the Pentagon's UAP Task Force, testified under oath that the U.S. government is operating a multi-decade crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program for non-human spacecraft.





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