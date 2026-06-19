Giuliani Signals Flexibility on Iran Travel Restrictions Amid World Cup Dispute

Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force, indicated openness to revising travel restrictions on Iran's team. Iran's federation plans a formal complaint to FIFA, citing unfair treatment. The team faced immediate departure after matches and visa issues.

Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House's World Cup task force, has signaled a possible renegotiation of travel restrictions imposed on Iran 's national football team during the tournament.

Giuliani stated on Friday that President Donald Trump is committed to ensuring competitive balance in the World Cup, while also preventing bad actors from entering the United States. He emphasized that the current agreement with Iran and FIFA has been in place for weeks and was mutually accepted, but left the door open for discussions if needed.

The Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) announced plans to file a formal complaint with FIFA, arguing that the restrictions are unfair and inconsistent with equal treatment for all participating teams. The team faced mandatory departure from the US immediately after their match against New Zealand, preventing them from staying overnight in Los Angeles for recovery. Iran's captain Mehdi Taremi described the situation as a disaster, while head coach Amir Ghalenoei called his team the most oppressed in the tournament.

The restrictions also include visa denials for nearly a dozen members of the Iranian delegation. Giuliani noted that the US national team also faces travel requirements, but acknowledged that Iran's situation is unique due to security concerns. He stated that the team will be allowed to arrive one day before their next match against Belgium, matching previous arrangements. FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited Iran's dressing room after the New Zealand game and reportedly offered to help.

The US Department of Homeland Security maintained that Iran agreed to the terms. Despite the challenges, FFIRI affirmed that the team remains focused on their preparation for the upcoming match. The controversy highlights the delicate balance between security and sportsmanship in international tournaments hosted by politically sensitive nations





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