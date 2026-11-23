Feminist icon Gisèle Pelicot announces lawsuits against publisher Tinbad and author Sabine Prokhoris after a book claims she consented to abuse using her private nude images.

Feminist activist Gisèle Pelicot has launched a formal legal challenge against publisher Tinbad and author Sabine Prokhoris following the release of a book that alleges she consented to sexual assaults. The 73-year-old survivor, who gained global recognition for waiving her anonymity to secure the conviction of her husband and dozens of accomplices, described feeling humiliated and exposed by the publication. She stated she is deeply shocked that intimate images from her most private sphere were displayed and exploited for commercial gain without her permission.

Publisher Challenges Victim Status with New Book

The controversy stems from a new title called Controls, the Dead Ends of a Success Story, authored by French psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. The book claims that Ms Pelicot was engaged in a deadly tango with the men who sexually abused her over nearly a decade. According to the publication, she was fulfilling a secret desire involving coercive control throughout the period of abuse. The book uses nude photographs taken by her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated rape.

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These explicit images were originally created for exhibitionist enjoyment by Dominique Pelicot, but were later used as evidence by prosecutors alongside hours of video footage he filmed himself. The visual records played a pivotal role in the conviction of the 51 men, including her husband, who were found guilty of rape and other sexual offenses during a three-and-a-half-month trial in Avignon. The trial concluded with Dominique Pelicot admitting to orchestrating the horrific abuse, which continued for almost ten years.

Legal Strategy and Potential Financial Penalties

Ms Pelicot's legal team, led by lawyer Christophe Bigot, is set to sue Tinbad through the French justice system for using the intimate images without consent for purely commercial communication. Bigot noted that the book calls into question the victim status of the survivor, a move that has caused significant distress. The unauthorized use of sexually explicit images of someone without consent can result in a fine of around 250,000 pounds in France, marking a significant financial risk for the publishers involved.

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Stéphane Babonneau, another barrister on the legal team, emphasized that a line has been crossed by using pornographic photos to support a narrative that presents Gisèle Pelicot as a false victim. He argued that this is not about legitimate debate but rather a deliberate attempt to smear the character of the woman who fought to reclaim her dignity and freedom. Babonneau stated that Ms Pelicot refuses to let her private life be turned into a marketing tool, asserting that she will not allow anyone to take away her reclaimed autonomy.

International Support and Broader Criminal Implications

The legal battle occurs against a backdrop of international praise for Ms Pelicot, including commendations from Queen Camilla for her extraordinary dignity and courage during cross-examination. Despite the external support, the publication has reopened emotional wounds for the mother of three grown-up children, who visited the Women's House in Nice on November 23, 2026, to discuss the ongoing impact of the case. The incident highlights the complex intersection of justice, media ethics, and the protection of victims' rights in high-profile criminal cases.

Dominique Pelicot, who was jailed in December 2024, also admitted to a 1999 attempted rape following a DNA match and remains under investigation in connection with the 1991 killing of an estate agent. While he denies murder, the new scrutiny on his wife's image and testimony adds another layer of complexity to the already extensive legal proceedings. Publishers Tinbad have not yet commented on the threats to sue them, leaving the legal community and the public awaiting further developments in this high-stakes dispute.