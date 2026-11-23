Feminist icon Gisèle Pelicot launches legal action against French publisher Tinbad for using nude photos in a book alleging she consented to abuse by her husband and strangers.

French feminist activist Gisèle Pelicot has initiated legal proceedings against publisher Tinbad after the company released a book alleging she consented to the systematic sexual abuse she endured. The 73-year-old icon expressed deep shock and humiliation upon learning that intimate photographs were used to market the work, which challenges the narrative of her victimhood. This legal move follows the global attention her case received after her husband, Dominique Pelicot, was imprisoned for orchestrating the crimes.

The Controversial Book Release Details

The publisher Tinbad released the book titled Controls, the Dead Ends of a Success Story, written by French psychoanalyst Sabine Prokhoris. The publication features nude photographs of Gisèle Pelicot taken by her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated rape. The book argues that Ms. Pelicot was engaged in a deadly tango with the men who assaulted her and was fulfilling a secret desire involving coercive control throughout the decade-long abuse.

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Sabine Prokhoris, known for challenging mainstream feminist perspectives, claims the images were originally taken for exhibitionist enjoyment by Dominique Pelicot. She asserts that Gisèle Pelicot was an active participant in the abuse rather than a passive victim. This account directly contradicts the testimony given during the trial in Avignon, where Ms. Pelicot's dignity and courage were praised by international figures, including Queen Camilla, for her role in securing convictions against 51 men.

Gisèle Pelicot Public Response and Legal Action

Gisèle Pelicot spoke publicly to the BFM TV news channel for the first time regarding these claims, stating she is deeply shocked and humiliated. She emphasized that she fought to reclaim her dignity and freedom and refuses to let her private life become a marketing tool. Ms. Pelicot described the display of images from her absolute private sphere for commercial purposes as a re-traumatization that exposes her to further harm. She made it clear that she will not allow anyone to take away the respect she has worked hard to restore.

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Her legal team, including lawyer Christophe Bigot and barrister Stéphane Babonneau, plans to sue Tinbad through France's justice system. Babonneau noted that a line has been crossed by using pornographic photos to support a narrative that paints Gisèle Pelicot as a false victim. He described the move not as healthy debate but as a deliberate attempt to smear her character. The use of sexually explicit images without consent can result in fines of approximately £250,000 in France.

Context of the Historic Abduction and Trial

The legal battle occurs in the shadow of the historic trial in the southern city of Avignon, which lasted three-and-a-half months. Dominique Pelicot admitted to orchestrating the abuse over nearly a decade, drugging and incapacitating his wife to allow dozens of men to assault her. Prosecutors relied on hours of video footage filmed by Dominique himself, alongside Ms. Pelicot's testimony, to secure the convictions of all involved parties. Dominique Pelicot was jailed in December 2024 and is also under investigation for a 1991 killing, which he denies.

The case has drawn international condemnation of the abuse and global support for Ms. Pelicot's decision to waive anonymity. However, the publication of Sabine Prokhoris's book has reignited debate about how survivors are portrayed in media. Publishers Tinbad have not yet commented on the threats to sue, leaving the legal outcome pending as Ms. Pelicot seeks to protect her privacy and reputation from further exploitation.