Gisele Bundchen Shares Her Diet and Wellness Routine at 46

Gisele Bundchen, 46, credits a whole-food, plant-based diet, meditation, and daily rituals for her fitness. Her wellness habits are documented in her 2018 book and cookbook.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 46, has drawn attention in recent weeks for her physique, from an unexpected cameo during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to a celebration of her new husband Joaquim Valente's birthday. The Brazilian model was recently seen wearing a black medical boot on her right ankle, but she is unlikely to let the injury slow down her demanding diet and fitness regime.

Bundchen shares son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady. She also has a one-year-old son with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Valente, and she has long championed the benefits of focusing on food and exercise.

Also read Fleur East Criticizes Parenting Double Standards and Shares Motherhood Journey

How Gisele Bundchen Structures Her Daily Diet

Gisele Bundchen's diet consists mainly of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, with the occasional piece of meat or fish. She has explained that most of her meals are built around raw or lightly steamed vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, with a small piece of meat or seafood added now and then.

Her day begins with oil-pulling, which means swishing a tablespoon of edible oil around in the mouth for up to 20 minutes before spitting it out. She follows this with meditation, then drinks a glass of lukewarm water combined with half a lemon.

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Family breakfasts often featured gluten-free toast with almond butter and honey, eggs with sliced avocado, or a bowl of cut-up apples and berries with coconut yogurt. Lunches typically included salads with seed crackers and avocado, or a bowl of soup with chickpeas and vegetables.

Mindset Change and Her Views on Sugar and Drinks

Gisele Bundchen has said that a change in her diet helped her overcome panic attacks and severe depression when she was a young model who started her career at age 14. In 2024 she revealed that her early years in fashion were marked by anxiety until an amazing naturopath helped turn her life around.

The naturopath encouraged her to give up cigarettes, coffee, and comfort foods such as chocolate and biscuits. Bundchen described the transition by saying that she became a different person, and she added that she started practicing meditation, yoga, and breathwork.

Bundchen has also described white sugar as poison, telling WSJ Magazine that honey, maple syrup, and dates are delicious alternatives. Her mother taught her and her sisters that drinking during meals is too hard on the digestive system, so Bundchen's go-to beverage about 30 minutes after dinner is chamomile tea.

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Books, Cookbook and Her Long-Term Health Goals

In 2018 Bundchen released the book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which documented her wellness routine and the largely whole-food, plant-based diet her family followed at the time. Her typical smoothie includes celery, cucumbers, apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon juice, and either kale or beets.

That same year she released her cookbook Nourish, which shared her family's favorite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes along with self-care rituals that help her as a busy, working mom. Announcing the launch on social media, she wrote that great food is something she is passionate about and vital for living a healthy lifestyle.

In 2024 Bundchen said that her goal is to live the longest she can while living the best life she can. She sees her body as a temple, and she says she does not want to feel sluggish, get a stomachache, or become constipated after eating.