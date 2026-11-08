Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Confirm Marriage Following Miami License and 2025 Birth

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente wed in Miami after announcing their engagement. The couple shares a son and have maintained a private relationship since 2023 despite public scrutiny.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente officially solidified their union in Miami by securing a marriage license just days before Bundchen celebrated her forty-fifth birthday on Saturday, November 7. The supermodel expressed immense gratitude for the milestone, posting a photo of the pair cosying up while writing, I am so lucky. I love you so much. This public declaration confirmed long-standing rumors that the couple had moved from romantic partners to spouses in a private ceremony in Florida.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 and are both dedicated to fitness and nutrition, welcomed a baby boy in February 2025. This addition further anchored their family unit beyond their professional lives and highlighted the deep commitment they share. Prior to the romance becoming public, Valente served as a steadfast friend to Bundchen during her divorce from Tom Brady. Sources noted that their bond deepened romantically over the summer of 2023, transitioning from platonic support to marital commitment.

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Bundchen has consistently shut down speculation that she began dating Valente before her split from Brady in 2022. In March 2024, she told the New York Times that such claims are lies often directed at women leaving unhealthy relationships. She explained that while she deals with family and community scrutiny, the amplification of these falsehoods is unique to her public status and the labels placed upon women for finding courage in separation.

Speculation regarding Bundchen and Brady intensified when it was revealed that Candice Swanepoel, Brady's former partner, had a casual arrangement with Swanepoel's friend Smalls between 2023 and 2024. The potential rift between Swanepoel and Smalls became a focal point of media attention. An insider told Us in October that the drama was not necessarily about Tom, but about Candice considering Smalls a close friend whose trust was broken.

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Despite these alleged tensions, both women walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. They did not pose together, maintaining a professional distance during the event. Speculation about a rift only intensified when Smalls allegedly addressed the drama online, stating she is not friends with backstabbers and complaining about a lack of girl code in responses to news coverage of Brady and Swanepoel's romance.

Swanepoel's representative emphasized that she remains exceptionally private, focusing on raising her children and respecting her longstanding friendship with Smalls and friend Joan. Swanepoel's rep stated that Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life. This stance reinforced the boundary between her professional career and her private familial bonds during the highly publicized fashion show appearance.

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Bundchen celebrated Father's Day with Valente. She shared rare family photos and praised his embodiment of love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency. This public tribute, posted via Instagram, marked a significant moment of openness from Bundchen, who largely shies away from discussing her marriage in the public sphere.

The message underscored the deep respect Valente holds within the family structure. It reinforced the stability of their union amidst ongoing public curiosity and media speculation. Bundchen's appreciation for his values highlighted the partnership's foundation in mutual respect for health and wellness. This approach is distinct from the high-profile media glare that often surrounds their lives.

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While Bundchen manages the public narrative through carefully curated posts, Valente has also addressed the scrutiny surrounding his life. He posted a quote stating that one is not responsible for correcting every false version of themselves that exists in others' hearts. This philosophy reflects a commitment to personal integrity over external validation. His stance aligns with the couple's overall approach to their high-profile relationship.

As they navigate their life in the spotlight, their focus remains on their son, their health, and their private happiness. They have successfully built a life far removed from the gossip mills that often dominate celebrity news cycles. The combination of their shared lifestyle, recent marriage, and the birth of their child represents a definitive shift toward privacy and family centrality. This unified front demonstrates their resilience against years of intense public scrutiny and false narratives.