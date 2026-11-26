Gisele Bundchen shares a heartfelt Thanksgiving tribute featuring her husband Joaquim Valente and children, reflecting on her evolved definition of success.

Gisele Bundchen provided a rare glimpse into her private world on Thursday by sharing a curated photo carousel on Instagram to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday. The 46-year-old supermodel used the platform to express deep gratitude for her life, intentionally focusing on her current family unit while setting aside any mention of her ex-husband Tom Brady's new relationship with Candice Swanepoel.

Bundchen Shares Family Holiday Photo Tribute

The photo sequence featured Bundchen alongside her husband, Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim Valente, 39, and their 21-month-old son, whose name remains private. The gallery also included her two eldest children from her previous marriage to Brady: 16-year-old Benjamin Rein and 13-year-old Vivian Lake. Bundchen accompanied the twenty-image slideshow with a thoughtful message emphasizing the importance of recognizing goodness in daily life.

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In her caption, Bundchen wrote, 'The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it. Gratitude is contagious, and the more we can appreciate the beauty around us, the more joy we bring into our lives and the lives of others.' She concluded her tribute by sending love to her followers, encouraging them to find reasons for thankfulness every day rather than only on the holiday itself.

Reflecting on Motherhood and Changing Values

This public display of family unity follows a September interview where Bundchen opened up about the unique perspective she gained from becoming a mother in her forties. Speaking to iD magazine for their Mother Issue, she described welcoming her third child, a baby boy with Valente, when she was 44 years old as a profound gift. She explained that being at this stage in her life allowed her to detach from external pressures and focus entirely on her well-being and her children.

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Bundchen noted that she no longer feels the need to prove herself to others or care about public opinion. She stated that she now chooses how she wants to live her life on her own terms. This shift in mindset has significantly influenced her career decisions, leading her to decline approximately 99 percent of job offers she receives to prioritize family time and presence in her children's daily activities.

Redefining Success Beyond Fame and Wealth

The supermodel elaborated on her evolved definition of success, contrasting it with the ambitions she held during her twenties. She questioned the traditional metrics of power, money, and fame, suggesting that true success lies in having nourishing relationships, a stable home, and the ability to enjoy everyday moments. Bundchen emphasized that success is subjective and determined by each individual's personal values and journey.

She shared a sweet anecdote about her young son, noting that at 16 months old, he attempted to help clean their park in Miami despite the damp weather. This moment highlighted her appreciation for simple, authentic interactions over grand gestures or professional achievements. Her comments underscore a deliberate choice to value time and emotional connection above the trappings of celebrity status.

Relationship History and Future Commitments

Bundchen and Valente's relationship began in December 2021 when she and her children started training at his jiu-jitsu academy. Their romance was officially confirmed in 2024, and the couple married privately in December 2025 after nearly two years of dating. This union occurred three years after her final public split from Tom Brady, whom she was married to from 2009 until 2022.

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Bundchen has publicly expressed her satisfaction with her partnership, describing Valente as a former friend turned husband with whom she shares a transparent and honest connection. She has been spotted wearing a gold wedding band at recent events, including a Garnier appearance in Miami in March. As the holiday season continues, Bundchen's social media activity reflects a sustained focus on family, gratitude, and a life lived with intention and peace.