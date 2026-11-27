Gisele Bundchen shares a Thanksgiving tribute to her four children, offering insight into her life with husband Joaquim Valente.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 46, shared a rare glimpse into her private life by posting a photo carousel on Instagram on Thursday to mark the Thanksgiving holiday. The post served as a tribute to her family, featuring images of her husband, Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Joaquim Valente, 39, and their youngest child. Bundchen used the platform to express her gratitude while subtly ignoring news regarding ex-husband Tom Brady's new romance with Candice Swanepoel.

Thanksgiving Photo Tribute Details

The Instagram slideshow included a total of twenty photographs capturing moments with her four children. Alongside Valente, the gallery featured their baby boy, who is currently twenty-one months old, though his name remains undisclosed to the public. The collection also included photos of her eldest children from her previous marriage: sixteen-year-old son Benjamin Rein and thirteen-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, both aged as of the time of the post.

Also read Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Celebrate Father's Day and Thanksgiving With Rare Family Photos

Bundchen Gratitude Message

Accompanying the visual gallery was a detailed caption in which Bundchen reflected on the nature of happiness. She wrote, 'The amount of goodness we experience in life depends on our ability to notice it.' She further elaborated that 'gratitude is contagious,' suggesting that appreciating beauty enhances joy for both individuals and those around them.

Focus On Family And Parenting

During a September interview with iD magazine, Bundchen discussed her decision to prioritize family over her career. She revealed that she rejects approximately ninety-nine percent of job offers to ensure she does not miss key moments in her children's lives, such as volleyball games or park visits. She stated she no longer feels the need to prove herself or care about external opinions, describing her current stage of life as a gift.

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Personal Evolution And Relationships

Bundchen married Tom Brady in 2009 and divorced in 2022, during which time she acted as a stepmother to his nineteen-year-old son, Jack. She later began dating Valente in December 2021 after their children started training at his jiu-jitsu academy. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2024 and held a private wedding ceremony in December 2025, following nearly two years of dating.

Defining Success Differently

Reflecting on her career trajectory, Bundchen noted a significant shift in her definition of success compared to her twenties. She questioned whether success is defined by power or money, or by having time for family and stable relationships. She currently finds the latter far more rewarding, emphasizing that each person must define their own journey and choose how they wish to live their life.