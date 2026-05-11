Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Mother's Day with Touching Notes and Photos

Gisele Bündchen shared never-before-seen photos of her 15-month-old son and two older children on Mother's Day, accompanied by handwritten notes in Portuguese and English. She also mentioned her second husband, Joaquim Valente, in one of the notes.

Have YOU got a story? Email. Sign up for our Gisele Bündchen celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday by sharing never-before-seen photos of her 15-month-old son and two older children.

And the 45-year-old CAA Fashion model revealed four handwritten notes, three of which were penned in her native Portuguese in the new Instagram post.

'Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the world! ' Bündchen's 13-year-old daughter Vivian Brady wrote in the translation. 'Words cannot describe how much love I have for you. I wanted to say how much I appreciate you, even if sometimes I don't act like I usually do, but I always know what you say is true, even if it's not what I want to hear, but I know it's for my own good,' Vivian continued.

'You've been with me through all the possible things that have happened to me, and I feel like I can always talk to you about anything. You are my best friend forever and best mom. I love you so much and enjoy your special day. Yours truly.

' The sixth-generation Brazilian bombshell's 16-year-old son, Benjamin Brady, was the only one who wrote in English: 'You are the best! Today is your day and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else rather be with you.

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday by sharing never-before-seen photos of her 15-month-old son and two older children And the 45-year-old CAA Fashion model revealed four handwritten notes, three of which were penned in her native Portuguese in the new Instagram post Bündchen held hands with her three children as they stood atop a hill in one picturesque snap 'Even though sometimes you can be a little overprotective shows that you care, and I love you for that. I will forever be thankful for everything you have taught me.

Never change. I love you so much.

' There was a scribble scrawled by Bündchen's toddler – whose middle name is said to be 'River' – along with a note from her second husband, Joaquim Valente. The Garnier global brand ambassador and the 36-year-old jiu-jitsu 'professor' wed on December 3 in Surfside, Florida, four years after she hired him to instruct her children and herself in the martial art.

Read More Tom Brady sends Mother's Day wishes to exes and the world's 'best' mom Bündchen and Valente were famously pictured traveling to Costa Rica together in November 2022, just two weeks after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady, but things allegedly didn't turn romantic until June 2023.

'This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,' the Chanel spokesmodel scoffed to the New York Times. Speaking of the 48-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champ, he publicly showed some love for Bündchen and his babymama Bridget Moynahan via his Instagram story on Sunday.

Brady – who fathered 18-year-old son Jack with Moynahan – wrote: 'Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers in this world!

' Brady and Bündchen's 13-year marriage appeared to crumble in 2022 shortly after he announced he would be un-retiring from the NFL, which only lasted one season





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Gisele Bündchen Mother's Day Handwritten Notes Portuguese English Second Husband Joaquim Valente

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