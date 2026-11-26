Gisele Bundchen and husband Joaquim Valente share rare family moments for Father's Day and Thanksgiving, highlighting gratitude and family bonding.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen took to social media to celebrate two major holidays in 2026, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Joaquim Valente, for Father's Day and posting a collection of exclusive family photographs for Thanksgiving. The model, who is 46 years old, used the occasion to reflect on the importance of gratitude and joy in daily life while showcasing intimate moments with her partner and their young children.

Father's Day Tribute to Joaquim Valente

On Sunday, June 21, Bundchen published a message on Instagram dedicated to her husband, Joaquim Valente, who is 39 years old. She thanked him for leading by example and for embodying a specific set of core values that she admires deeply. The model explicitly listed love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency as the traits she sees in him daily.

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Bundchen's post was accompanied by rare family photos that offered fans a glimpse into the private life of the couple. The images captured tender moments between the partners, emphasizing the strong bond they have built since beginning their relationship. This public declaration of love coincides with their ongoing journey as parents to two young children.

The couple has been together for two years since they tied the knot after dating. News broke that they had finalized their marriage in Miami following the granting of their marriage license. Valente is the father of Bundchen's youngest child, a baby boy, whom the couple shares.

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Thanksgiving Photos and Family Reflections

In addition to the Father's Day tribute, Bundchen sent a broader message to her followers regarding the U.S. holiday, Thanksgiving. She wrote that the amount of goodness experienced in life depends on the ability to notice it. She stated that gratitude is contagious and that appreciating the beauty around us brings joy into our lives and the lives of others.

She encouraged everyone to find something to be grateful for every day, not just on the holiday. To illustrate this sentiment, she posted never-before-seen pictures of her family on the beach. The photos included her son Benjamin, who is 16 years old, and her daughter Vivian, who is 13 years old. Both children are from her previous 13-year marriage to former quarterback Tom Brady, whom she divorced in October 2022.

The visual collection featured scenic sunset photos and mountain views that set a peaceful tone. One image showed Bundchen and Valente cuddling their baby boy on the sand. In another snap, the toddler hugged his big sister Vivian. A third picture showed Vivian chatting with Benjamin on the steps of what appeared to be their family home.

The posts also included a solo yoga snapshot of the model and a picture of her laughing while spending time with her dog. These images highlighted a relaxed and joyful atmosphere that aligned with the themes of gratitude and family connection she discussed in her text.

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Parenting Journey and Public Statements

Bundchen has previously opened up about the challenges and joys of new motherhood. In May 2024, she shared with Vogue France that returning to a routine was easier once her baby boy started sleeping through the night. She noted that her little one was three months old at the time and that she felt back in control of her daily schedule.

The family dynamics have evolved significantly since the split from Tom Brady, who is 49 years old. Brady and Bundchen started their family in 2009 after Brady was set up on a blind date in 2006. The couple had been together for 13 years before announcing their separation in October 2022. They finalized their divorce the same month.

Both ex-spouses have continued to document their lives with their children, Ben and Vivian. The recent holiday posts reflect a harmonious co-parenting relationship and the addition of a new chapter with Valente. The couple celebrated Valente's birthday in November with a heartfelt social media tribute, where Bundchen shared how lucky she felt to have him in her life.

The recent surge of family content marks a continued effort by Bundchen to share positive messages with her audience. By combining personal family milestones with universal themes of thankfulness, she reinforces the idea that joy is a practice. The photos and quotes serve as a reminder to focus on the beauty in everyday interactions and relationships.