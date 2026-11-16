Girl reunited with cat after Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse

Zariah Coleman had spent days wondering whether she would see her cat, Isaac, again

A 13-year-old girl named Zariah Coleman has been reunited with her cat, Isaac, after they were separated for days following a deadly building collapse in Brooklyn.

Isaac was rescued from the fallen building and is now receiving veterinary care at Flatbush Vet. The Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare partnered with Flatbush Cats and the city’s Department of Buildings to recover him from the rubble. Coleman went viral after saying during a news conference that she wanted her cat back. She had spent days wondering whether they would be together again before the reunion.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani thanked the Department of Buildings, Flatbush Cats and the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare for their work to reunite Coleman with Isaac. Mamdani said Isaac is receiving the veterinary care he needs. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC New York. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC New York journalist edited the article for publication.