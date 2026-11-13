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Girl pleads for cat to be found after Brooklyn building collapse

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Girl pleads for cat to be found after Brooklyn building collapse
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The young girl is desperate to find her missing cat after the Brooklyn building collapse.

A child who lived in the building that collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, killing eight people, says she came home and unsuccessfully attempted to rescue her cat from the rubble.

"The first thing I thought about was my cat," the girl said during an emotional press conference on Friday. She said when she first got home and saw what happened, she wanted to go under the tape to go get him. She said that she was told that people tried to find him, but she said he is probably hiding from them and scared.

Also readPartial building collapse in Brooklyn traps people in rubble: What we know

"I just really hope they come and get our cat," she said, adding, "They put a lot of lives in danger. " The collapse occurred at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responded to the scene and, within minutes, rescued several residents and construction workers. Officials saidHave a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover?

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Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,AccuWeather Alert: Raw and windy Friday with snow north and westWorker killed, another missing after bridge scaffolding collapse on Loop Parkway Bridge

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