Girl known as 'Chelsea Jane Doe' ID'd 26 years after mutilated body found hundreds of miles from home state

Pennsylvania teenager Tiffany Bradley identified nearly 26 years after her murder through advanced DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy.

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State Police and Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that"Chelsea Jane Doe" has been identified as Tiffany Bradley, a 16-year-old from Allentown, Pennsylvania, through advanced DNA testing and investigative genetic genealogy. Bradley's killer, Eugene McCollom, pleaded guilty years ago and is serving a life sentence. But despite securing a conviction, investigators spent decades trying to determine the identity of the teenage victim. Col.

Geoffrey Noble said during a news conference.

"It is rare to have a case like this one, where we knew the suspect's name before the victim's. " HEADLESS, HANDLESS BODY FOUND ON NEW YORK ROAD 56 YEARS AGO IDENTIFIED THROUGH DNA, KILLER REMAINS UNKNOWN Police discovered Bradley's remains on Nov. 13, 2000, in the parking lot of the Soldier's Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, about 315 miles from her hometown. At Wednesday's news conference, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden described the scene investigators encountered.

COLD-CASE FUGITIVE BUSTED SOUTH OF THE BORDER AS NEW DNA TECH ALLEGEDLY TIES HIM TO TEEN’S ROADSIDE KILLING Family members and law enforcement officials participate in a news conference announcing the identification of Tiffany Bradley, a Pennsylvania teenager who was known as"Chelsea Jane Doe" for nearly 26 years. Authorities said McCollom, who remains incarcerated, admitted to killing Bradley after she arrived in the Boston area and later told investigators where additional remains had been buried.

DNA INNOVATION CREDITED IN IDAHO, RACHEL MORIN CASES SIGNALS SHIFT IN RACE TO CATCH KILLERS, LAB FOUNDER SAYS "Today, we can finally state her name: Tiffany Bradley of Allentown, Pennsylvania," the FBI Boston office wrote in a Facebook post announcing the breakthrough.

"Her last conversation with her favorite cousin was cut short with her voice trembling, saying, 'I'll call you later. I have to go,'" Bradley's relative, Shakirah Wiggins, said during the news conference.

"That call never came and was replaced with 26 years of waiting, wondering why. ""It is totally amazing that, after 26 years, people cared enough to give her a name and return her to our family," she said. "The wheels of justice run slowly, but surely. " Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI's Boston field office for additional comment but did not immediately receive a response.





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