Girl House: A Slasher That Gets Under Your Skin

Girl House, a 2014 slasher film, goes beyond the typical gore and violence to offer a chilling commentary on internet culture, female sexuality, and the rise of incels.

Slashers have long been dismissed as gratuitous B-movie fare. It’s easy for critics to see a knife-wielding maniac and write the whole thing off as a poorly concealed fantasy of sex and violence. Slashers , however, have a long history of tackling social anxieties that are too taboo for other genres to touch. Director Trevor Matthews and writer Nick Gordon did exactly that in their 2014 film, Girl House.

A good-time slasher with buckets of blood, Girl House also knew exactly how to unnerve its audience by poking and prodding at questions of internet culture, female sexuality, and the rise of incels. Girl House opens with a bang, quoting Ted Bundy and his warning about the link between pornography and violence. With that grim caution out of the way, Girl House is off to the races. The film follows Kylie, played by Ali Cobrin, as she joins the titular Girl House for extra money. Girl House is a porno website with a unique premise—a bunch of co-eds live-streaming the daily going-on inside their sorority-style house while sprinkling in strip-teases and taking requests from viewers. It doesn’t take long for computer genius and perverted loon, Loverboy (Slaine), to fixate on Kylie. Loverboy’s obsession quickly gives way to something even darker. Once Girl House gets into slasher territory, the film shines. Taking the indie-sleaze backdrop of Girl House, Matthews is able to evoke the same gritty, fast-paced atmosphere native to the heyday of slasher films back in the '70s. There are a lot of half-dressed women running for their lives, and even more blood and guts. Girl House is dedicated to getting these special effects right, and ensuring the audience gets an eyeful. The camera gleefully tracks flying body parts and blood sprays. With such fantastic special effects, it’s no surprise that the kill scenes are off-the-charts fun. Girl House’s killer gets creative, wielding sledgehammers, hammers, and axes. Each moment of torture and murder is dialed up to 11, with every element of the scene tailored to make sure not only the characters feel the pain, but also the audience. It's an homage to the slashers of yore, and an expert one at that. Girl House pulls no punches and revels in its body horror. For all that Girl House treats its bloodthirsty audience to gore galore, it’s still not the scariest part of the film. That honor goes to the social commentary underpinning the horror of Girl House. Despite opening with a quote from Ted Bundy, the film never actually settles on a definitive moral stance regarding porn. Instead, it focuses on how terrifying the entitlement towards female bodies is. By 2014, incels were making headlines with their real rampages, and Girl House riffs on these dark news stories to inspire a chilling dread in its audience. Girl House's nerve-wracking storytelling peaks in the opening sequence by drawing on these real-life stories. The audience nail-bites as a young and scorned Loverboy learns how to be dangerous. It’s not an overconsumption of porn that triggers all of Girl House's gore, it’s a weak ego and entitlement to sex. Even the men Girl House’s script writes about in a favorable light are a little too comfortable with internet stalking and playing the part of a peeping Tom. There is no breathing room for the female characters. At every turn, these women are filmed, interrogated about being a part of the Girl House, and eventually hunted down. While they seem, for the most part, comfortable living inside a sexed-up version of Big Brother, the audience’s hair raises at the 24/7 surveillance. More a commentary on internet culture than the use and consumption of pornography, this aspect of Girl House is even more unnerving a decade later. The characters have zero privacy and don’t even mind. Watching Girl House today feels like reading an already fulfilled prophecy.





