Father, 42, kills two children with rare genetic disorder then jumps from Mt. Lebanon parking garage

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon where Patrick Lynch pushed his children from a garage before jumping himself. The victims included six-year-old Caroline, who had Williams syndrome, and her eight-year-old brother James.

A tragic murder-suicide in an affluent Pittsburgh suburb has left the community reeling after a father killed his two young children and then took his own life from a parking garage.

The incident occurred in Mt. Lebanon around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of Patrick Lynch, 42, and his two children. Patrick pushed six-year-old Caroline and eight-year-old James from the structure before jumping after them. Allegheny County police arrived at the scene to find all three individuals pronounced dead.

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Police Clarify Incident Is Not Accident

Authorities initially described the event as an apparent fall but quickly clarified that it is not being treated as an accident. Police Chief Jason Haberman struggled to contain his emotions while speaking to reporters about the horrific nature of the case. He confirmed that the investigation is focused on the father's actions rather than any external factors or mechanical failure. The children's mother, Anna DeMase Lynch, had previously shared details about their medical challenges in public interviews.

She revealed that Caroline was diagnosed with Williams syndrome shortly after her birth in 2020. This rare genetic condition impacts physical growth, cognitive development, and the cardiovascular system significantly. Anna also disclosed that Caroline suffered from additional life-threatening ailments involving her heart and lungs. The diagnosis came during the peak of the global pandemic, a time of heightened stress and isolation for many families.

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Despite these challenges, the family appeared in several social media posts showing moments of joy and togetherness. Photos posted to Facebook in 2021 and 2024 depict Patrick with his wife Anna and the two children. In these images, the family is seen smiling, contrasting sharply with the violent end that befell them. The specific motive behind Patrick Lynch's decision to kill his children and himself remains unclear at this time.

Community Mourns Special Needs Children

Investigators are reviewing personal records and potential triggers that may have led to this catastrophic event. The tragedy has sparked discussions about mental health support and the unique burdens faced by families with special needs children. Community members are mourning the loss of the young siblings, whose lives were cut tragically short. Caroline and James were remembered by their mother as children who brought light to their home despite their health struggles.

Anna Lynch described finding out about the syndrome during the pandemic as a defining moment for the family. She emphasized the complexity of caring for a child with such severe and overlapping medical conditions. The police chief noted that detectives are working to understand the sequence of events that led to the drop. There were no witnesses to the actual moment the children were pushed or the jump that followed.

The family home and the parking garage location are now crime scenes under active police supervision. Neighbors expressed shock at the violence, as Mt. Lebanon is typically known for its safety and quiet residential streets. Local schools and community organizations are likely to offer counseling services for those affected by the news.

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Authorities Urge Mental Health Resource Awareness

The case highlights the critical importance of accessible mental health resources for parents under extreme stress. Officials are urging anyone with information about the family's final days to come forward with details. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for anyone struggling with similar thoughts or grief. Individuals can call 988 or text 741741 for immediate support and crisis intervention services.

The investigation continues as authorities piece together the timeline of the fatal afternoon. A full report on the background and potential motives is expected as the probe progresses.