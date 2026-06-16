Girl, 2, found 'alert' by jogger in park after going missing in Philadelphia night before

The search for a 2-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in Philadelphia ended with the girl being found alive, police said.

The girl was found early on March 31, 2025, in the same clothes she went missing in the night before, Philadelphia police sayNBC10’s Neil Fischer reports from Northeast Philadelphia after a little girl was found alive in woods off a park Monday morning.

The search for a 2-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in Philadelphia ended with the girl being found alive, police said. The girl was last seen on March 30, 2025, around 7:45 p.m. at Champion Park on the 900 block of Tustin Street in Northeast Philadelphia. She was wearing a pink dress with white stars and a light brown jacket at the time.

Philadelphia police shared a photo of the girl that was taken about 10 minutes before her disappearance. The girl and her family were sharing in Eid celebrations at the time, Northeast Police Detectives Capt. John Ryan said. She was found by woman who was jogging in the park off Verree Road around 8:20 a.m. and reunited with her mother as she was loaded into an ambulance.

"She is currently being evaluated by medics and will be transported to the hospital for evaluation," a police spokesperson said. "The 2-year-old was found this morning," Philadelphia Police Inspector Deshawn Beaufort said. "Seems to be in good health, a few minor scrapes and scratches, but she was found by a passerby, looks to be a runner in the woods, she was standing in the brush.

""Very alert, very awake, seems to be in good health, you know, for a child that looks to be possibly in the park all night long, but she definitely seems to be in a little bit of shock, but definitely alert, awake," Beaufort said.





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