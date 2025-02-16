Girl, 2, and Mother Die After Car Attack on Munich Labor Protest

A 2-year-old girl and her mother, both from Munich, have died two days after being injured in a car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration. The attack occurred on Thursday when a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker drove his car into a crowd of protesters. Police say the suspect appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there's no evidence of ties to any radical networks. Thirty-nine people were injured in the attack.

A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died two days after they were injured in the car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich , police said Saturday. The attack occurred on Thursday, when a 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker drove his car into a crowd of protesters. He was arrested immediately after the attack.

Prosecutors said Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network. Thirty-nine people were hurt in the attack, and police said on Friday that two of those were very seriously injured. On Saturday, Bavaria’s state criminal police office said the young girl and her mother, a 37-year-old woman from Munich, had died of their injuries, German news agency dpa reported. This tragedy marks the fifth in a series of attacks involving immigrants over the past nine months that have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany’s election on Feb. 23. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday and laid a white rose at an improvised memorial





