Giri/Haji: A Crime Drama Cut Short by Netflix and the BBC

Giri/Haji is a critically acclaimed crime drama that has been cut short by Netflix and the BBC. The show's creator and writer, Joe Barton, had already devised plans for the sophomore installment, but it was put on the chopping block due to a lack of viewership. Despite its small following, Giri/Haji is a standout series that features bold storytelling and exceptional performances. The show's cancellation raises questions about the future of entertainment and whether viewers can trust networks and streamers to give quality shows a chance to shine.

Netflix 's critically acclaimed eight-part crime thriller, boasting a rare and coveted 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of the best TV shows from the genre on any streaming platform.

The streamer has been building one of the most intriguing libraries with a wide selection of crime dramas, many of which sidestep the genre's overly formulaic storytelling. Netflix is also leading the charge in international crime dramas, with TV shows like Dept. Q, The Bridge, The Sinner, and Lupin becoming firm fan favorites.

Following Kenzo Mori, a Japanese detective sent to London to investigate a crime with ties to the Yakuza, Netflix and the BBC's Giri/Haji is one of the streamer's best crime dramas. The series, set in both Tokyo and Japan, does something that very few crime dramas do. It balances Japan's culture with London's ruthless business in a way that works, with neither ever overshadowing the other. The series also features some of the boldest storytelling in any crime drama.

It seamlessly shifts between live-action and animation, but rather than being off-putting, it adds new depth to a story that would have been much more boring without it. Giri/Haji is brutally violent, as expected of any show that's about the Yakuza. Even so, it takes the time to linger in its quiet moments and lets emotions breathe, particularly when exploring the complicated relationship between Kenzo and his missing brother, Yuto.

Giri/Haji currently holds a Certified Fresh 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score (based on 24 reviews) and an 88% audience score. Granted, the Netflix crime thriller is quite dark, but it also revels in its humor, which is often sharp and witty. Giri/Haji is, more than anything, a story about family and everything that comes with being in a messy one.

Kenzo's journey to London is as much about duty as it is about his personal desire to find a brother he thought was long gone. To say that the performances in the show are extraordinary is an understatement. Will Sharpe's charismatic and award-winning performance as Rodney Yamaguchi makes audiences care about him from the moment he appears on-screen, and Takehiro Hira perfectly captures Kenzo's weariness, a great complement to Kelly Macdonald's fresh detective constable. Does Giri/Haji Have A Second Season?

Following the critical acclaim of Giri/Haji season 1, it seemed like the series would return for a sophomore installment. While the end of Giri/Haji season 1 did, in many ways, feel complete, the show had more to give. The Netflix crime drama could have run for a long time, with each new season potentially exploring other international crimes. Unfortunately, Giri/Haji was cut short by Netflix and the BBC.

While Giri/Haji was hailed as one of the best TV shows of 2019, it didn't amass a particularly massive viewership, even with its cult following. According to a joint decision from Netflix and the BBC, the series was put on the chopping block to make room for new dramas, an announcement that was met with outrage from fans.

Giri/Haji didn't have the best marketing, and few knew of its existence; as a result, the show's relatively small following wasn't enough to justify its cross-continent price tag. To this day, it's a shame that Giri/Haji was canceled, especially because of the reason the networks gave for why it couldn't continue.

The show's creator and writer, Joe Barton, had already devised plans for the sophomore installment of the series, which would have focused on fan favorite characters like Taki and Sharpe's Rodney. The cancellation of Giri/Haji points to a much bigger problem in today's streaming landscape. As audiences cry out for quality, original stories, shows like Giri/Haji are still too easily discarded, raising questions about the future of entertainment.

How can viewers trust networks and streamers when truly great shows aren't given a chance to shine? Barton didn't indicate if he would be shopping for a new home for his BAFTA-winning series, so all viewers have is the first season of the show. Thankfully, Giri/Haji functions as a standalone crime drama, one that can be enjoyed even without a second season





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Giri/Haji Netflix BBC Crime Drama TV Show Streaming Landscape

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's Series 'The White Lotus Meets Elite': Focus on Rich Guests and a Resort MysteryNetflix is introducing 'Oasis', a series similar to 'The White Lotus' but set in Spain and featuring younger cast members. While the resort setting is the same as 'The White Lotus', Netflix's series follows younger characters instead of a global hotel chain. The cast features Ana Garcés, Tomy Aguilera, Victoria Kantch, and more. 'Oasis' promises a summer-themed adventure filled with mystery and suspense as guests and staff investigate a mysterious disappearance at the resort.

Read more »

Netflix’s 6-Part Forgotten Sci-Fi Drama Is the Perfect Weekend BingeNetflix's Omniscient is a forgotten sci-fi series about a dystopian reality of constant surveillance with a side of chilling murder mystery.

Read more »

Netflix's Scooby-Doo Series Is Getting A Major OverhaulNetflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series is getting a major overhaul, with the iconic dog-detective franchise receiving a real, live Great Dane puppy to play the title character for the first time. The new series, titled Scooby-Doo: Origins, will see an actual Great Dane puppy take on the role of Scooby-Doo, marking a significant departure from previous adaptations.

Read more »

Netflix's Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series Could Be a Game-ChangerNetflix's live-action Scooby-Doo series is making waves with its revamped backstory and casting choices. The show's ability to balance nostalgia with innovation could result in a huge success.

Read more »