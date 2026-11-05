Giovanni Pernice and Bianca Guaccero Spark Engagement Rumours in Rome

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and his girlfriend Bianca Guaccero are facing engagement speculation after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring in Rome.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice, 36, and his partner Bianca Guaccero, 45, have ignited widespread speculation regarding an engagement after Guaccero was photographed displaying a large diamond on her ring finger. The couple, who have been publicly linked for two years, appeared visibly joyful as they stepped out in Rome on Wednesday. During the outing, Guaccero raised her hand to prominently show off the gem, instantly drawing the attention of observers and media personnel present.

The Couple's Rome Outing

Guaccero, who is an actress, singer, and television presenter, dressed stylishly for the occasion. She wore a chic fur gilet over a lime-colored top, paired with balloon-shaped jeans and heeled ankle boots that added height to her silhouette. The eye-catching diamond she flashed on her ring finger completely overshadowed her fashionable attire. The pair were seen larking around and sharing intimate moments, including locking lips, which further fueled the swirling rumors of a proposed marriage.

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Background of the Relationship

Pernice and Guaccero first met while competing on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, known as Ballando con le Stelle. They were paired together on the show and went on to win the competition together, breaking the record for the most perfect tens in the 19-year history of the program. Their partnership was marked by a strong on-screen chemistry that viewers noted, particularly after they shared a kiss following a sensual Rumba routine. A source close to the Sicilian star mentioned that he has a twinkle in his eye when speaking of her.

Previous Comments on Romance

In 2024, Pernice spoke with The Mail about the possibility of romance with Guaccero while they were still on the dance show. He dodged direct questions about their relationship status but expressed admiration for her. He noted that she was single at the time, had a child, and was brilliant as a dancer. He described her presence at rehearsals as a place of happiness and stated that he was thrilled to be dancing again with someone as wonderful as her.

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Context from the Amanda Abbington Saga

The couple's relationship has developed against the backdrop of Pernice's departure from the UK version of Strictly Come Dancing. He was axed from the series after actress Amanda Abbington accused him of subjecting her to vile abuse during rehearsals. This accusation prompted a formal inquiry and investigation by the BBC. Following the investigation, Pernice was cleared of the most serious accusations, and the broadcaster issued an apology to Abbington.

Recent Developments and Future Projects

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Abbington received a substantial payout from the BBC after making a legal complaint regarding her time on the show. Meanwhile, Pernice and Guaccero are currently enjoying a trip to Italy. This holiday coincides with the upcoming release of Pernice's memoir, titled Gio: Taking the Lead. The book details his feelings and experiences surrounding his exit from the popular dance competition.

Daily Mail contacted Giovanni's representatives for comment regarding the engagement rumors, but no official statement has been released yet. The stunner's proud display of the ring continues to set tongues wagging around the possibility of an engagement. Observers have noted the significant shift in Pernice's career and personal life since the controversy, highlighting his renewed joy in dancing and his partnership with Guaccero.