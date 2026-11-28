The final whistle in Atlanta was only the start of a busy week for Wake. Gio Lopez added to a growing list of honors, and several teammates earned recognition.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez runs the ball for a touchdown against Georgia Tech. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwas already up 15–0 when Gio Lopez found Jack Foley for a 66-yard touchdown early in the second quarter at Georgia Tech.

It was one of seven completions of at least 20 yards for Lopez, who accounted for four touchdowns in a 50–29 victory.left Atlanta with a 10–1 record and their sixth Power Four road win, a single-season first in the College Football Playoff era. By Tuesday, Lopez had picked up four weekly honors and a place among the finalists for college football’s oldest national quarterback award.

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Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcompleted 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns without an interception last Saturday. He added 18 yards and two rushing touchdowns, finishing with 342 total yards. The Walter Camp Football Foundation named him its National Offensive Player of the Week, recognizing his performance that weekend.