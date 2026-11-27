Gio Cucina Napoletana brings Southern Italian flavors to Encino
From handmade ravioli to Neapolitan pizza, Gio Cucina brings a taste of Italy to Encino.
Gio Cucina Napoletana in Encino celebrates 30 years with handmade pastas, Neapolitan pizza, daily specials and a family-style dining experience. Handmade pastas, Neapolitan pizzas and a taste of Southern Italy in the San Fernando Valley.
For 30 years, Gio Cucina has been part of the San Fernando Valley community, serving a variety of Southern Italian dishes. Owners Roberto Castellanos and Frederic Greenblatt said they hope to continue that tradition for years to come.
“We are a family restaurant. It's been going on for 30 years,” Greenblatt said.
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