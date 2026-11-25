Discover why ginkgo trees drop their golden leaves all at once and how decades of data from a beloved UNH ginkgo reveal shifting fall climate patterns.

Why Ginkgo Trees Drop All Their Leaves in a DayDennis Govoni - Getty Images Of all the trees that put on an autumn show, the ginkgo tree is a scene-stealer.

This ancient tree with no living relatives has a fossil record stretching back more than 200 million years. And come fall, its unmistakable fan-shaped leaves turn from vibrant green to the most glorious golden yellow. Ginkgos also possess the gift of dramatic timing. While many trees can take weeks to drop all their leaves in autumn, ginkgos can complete the task within a day.

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One day you’re admiring a beautiful canopy of sunny yellow above—by the next, you have a sea of gold at your feet. Serita Frey, PhD, a professor of natural resources and the environment at the University of New Hampshire, explains in a video: “Trees, when they’re getting ready to lose their leaves, they form a protective coating or scar between where the leaf is going to detach from the tree and the tree itself.

And in a lot of trees, that scarring happens over a period of weeks. But ginkgos are special in that they form that scar all within a period of a few hours, so that all the leaves fall at the same time. ”On the University of New Hampshire campus, a ginkgo beside James Hall has inspired a student tradition: For about 50 years, students have voted on the date they think the tree will drop its leaves.

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The actual leaf-drop date is also recorded, which gave Frey a long-running set of observations to study.

“Ginkgo trees, especially in the Northeast, are losing their leaves later and later in the fall because that first hard frost is coming later and later in the fall, and the reason that we know that is we have a record for a particular tree, the James Hall ginkgo, that goes back to the mid-1970s,” Frey says. After finding a handwritten record of the dates, Frey plotted them to look for a trend.

“We have documented that, indeed, leaf fall for our ginkgo tree outside James Hall, those leaves are falling later every year,” she says. The UNH data also reveals that—although the James Hall tree does often lose its leaves all at once—sometimes things aren’t so cut-and-dried. Some years, only about half the leaves dropped on the recorded date. Another year, it was only the leaves on the top third of the tree.

And in 1994, a note states, “Weird Fall, no fixed date. ” While these observations are specific to the James Hall tree, its yearly display and the tradition around it show us how a changing climate can shift the familiar rhythms of autumn.

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Since a ginkgo’s leaf drop is precipitated by cold weather, it’s no surprise that whenoriginally published this story last year, a reader in warmer St. Simons Island, Georgia, commented, describing a slower pattern: “We have half of the leaves on the ground and half still on the tree. The leaves have been falling for about a week. ”You Might Also Like