Ginger Stein remains loyal to Dwain Hall, sentenced for killing British musician Sonia Exelby in Florida, claiming she loves him despite the heinous crime.

Ginger Stein has publicly declared her unwavering support for her husband, Dwain Hall, who was sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of Sonia Exelby in Florida. Thirteen months after the crime, Stein insists she still loves Hall, describing him as a protector who made her feel safe despite his actions.

Life Sentence For Dwain Hall

Dwain Hall received a mandatory life sentence on Friday after admitting to the sadistic torture and execution of 32-year-old British musician Sonia Exelby. The court proceedings confirmed that Hall, a roadside mechanic, carried out a premeditated killing of Exelby in October last year at a remote Airbnb in Marion Oaks.

Also read Dwain Hall Nephew Reveals Killer's Vampire Obsession

Sonia Exelby Traveled To Florida

Sonia Exelby traveled 4,000 miles from her home in Portsmouth, England, to meet Hall after offering him $4,000 to kill her. Exelby, a music tutor who struggled with bipolar disorder and bulimia, had met Hall on a hardcore fetish website where he operated under the online moniker Alphasadist. She had groomed by Hall for two years before making the trip to Florida.

Ginger Stein Dismisses Victim Vulnerability

Ginger Stein, 44, has minimized the vulnerability of her victim, suggesting that Hall did not take advantage of Exelby. Stein argues that Hall did not believe Exelby was sincere when she expressed second thoughts about her death. She characterized Exelby's state of mind as a cycle of suicidal ideation where she wanted to die but also wanted to live, creating a yo-yo effect of desperation.

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Controversial Relationships With Dwain Hall

Stein met Hall when she was 15 and he was 26 in Ohio, a relationship her relatives describe as grooming and brainwashing. Hall married Stein's mother, Candie, in 1999, before eventually marrying Ginger herself. Jefferson Evans, a third man who lived with the couple in Marion Oaks for a decade until Hall's arrest, described Hall as a calculated predator who targeted vulnerable individuals.

Stein Defends Husband's Caregiving Role

Despite the murder conviction, Stein defends Hall for caring for her during a double lung transplant to treat Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare cancer-like illness. She claims Hall treated her like a queen and provided security, suggesting his mental state broke after seeing her in a critical medical condition. Stein admits Hall showed no remorse after the murder, appearing normal when he returned home to her.