Ginger Stein claims she still loves Dwain Hall, who murdered British musician Sonia Exelby in Florida, citing his care during her illness over the horrific crime.

Ginger Stein, the wife of convicted murderer Dwain Hall, has issued a disturbing statement asserting her continued love for her husband more than a year after he tortured and killed British musician Sonia Exelby. Stein, 44, maintains that her husband of over 20 years performed a 'noble' act by executing the suicide pact with the 32-year-old victim, despite the brutal nature of the crime that ended Exelby's life in Florida.

The Brutal Crime and Immediate Aftermath

Sonia Exelby traveled 4,000 miles from her home in Portsmouth, England, to Florida after agreeing to pay Dwain Hall $4,000 (£3,000) to kill her. The arrangement was made through a hardcore fetish website where Hall, a roadside mechanic known online as 'Alphasadist,' had groomed Exelby for two years. Exelby, who struggled with bipolar disorder, bulimia, and self-harm stemming from childhood trauma, initially believed the act would be quick, but messages sent to a friend prior to her death revealed she was 'so scared' and 'so broken.'

Also read Florida man convicted of killing British woman he met on fetish website, sentenced to 2 life terms

Hall, a pagan worshipper, allegedly subjected Exelby to a sadomasochistic torture session for his own pleasure before stabbing her to death. He filmed her final moments and buried her body in a shallow grave in Marion Oaks in October of last year. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder, yet the legal consequences have not shaken the resolve of his spouse to defend his character.

Stein's Defense of Hall and Victim Blaming

In a startling interview, Stein expressed more anger over her husband's infidelity than his murder of Exelby. She stated, 'My husband cheated on me and massively screwed up,' adding that she feels 'horrible for Sonia and her sisters.' However, she also confessed to harboring negative feelings toward the victim, saying, 'The further this goes on, I'm kind of starting to hate her and my husband.' Stein claimed she did not know Exelby existed until a few days after Hall's arrest and does not regret not warning the musician about the danger awaiting her.

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Stein rejected the notion that Hall preyed on a vulnerable, mentally ill woman. She argued that Hall did not believe Exelby was sincere when she voiced second thoughts, describing the victim's suicidal ideation as a 'yo-yo' cycle. Instead of acknowledging the predatory nature of the encounter, Stein defended Hall as a caring partner who supported her through a double lung transplant to treat Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare cancer-like illness. She asserted that seeing her in her post-transplant state 'broke his brain.'

Allegations of Grooming and Isolation

Despite Stein's assertions, former associates and relatives of Dwain Hall have painted a different picture of his behavior, alleging a pattern of grooming and psychological control. A relative of Hall claimed he 'brainwashed' a 'very impressionable' Stein, who met him at age 15 when he was 26. The relative stated that Hall isolated Stein from her friends and compelled her to call him 'master.' In a complex family dynamic, Hall married Stein's mother, Candie, in 1999, establishing a deeply entangled domestic history in Ohio before the couple moved to Marion Oaks approximately 14 years ago.

Jefferson Evans, a third man who lived with the couple for a decade until Hall's arrest, described Hall as a 'calculated predator.' Evans noted that Hall 'smelled somebody who needed help and started hunting,' targeting individuals in remote locations where he knew potential victims would be isolated. Evans characterized Hall as looking like a 'school shooter' and described his behavior as 'creepy as hell,' suggesting that Hall deliberately set up his criminal enterprise in an environment conducive to exploitation.

Current Status and Ongoing Family Dynamics

The legal proceedings have concluded with a life sentence for Hall, but the emotional fallout for the Stein family continues. Stein remains protective of her husband, insisting she still misses him and felt safe and secure in his presence. She expressed a desire to have been 'friends' with Exelby, suggesting they could have helped each other through their respective struggles, although she maintains she would not have intervened to save the musician's life.

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The case highlights the severe psychological manipulation alleged to have occurred within Hall's circle. While Stein views Hall as a victim of circumstance or illness, the court system has recognized his actions as a premeditated and brutal execution. The contrast between Stein's steadfast loyalty and the graphic details of Exelby's torture underscores the complex and disturbing realities of the power dynamics that enabled the crime in Florida.