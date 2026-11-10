Gina Hinojosa Wins Texas Governor's Office, Raising Border Security Concerns

Breitbart Texas warns that Democratic control of the Texas executive branch and House could roll back border security, with the Republican-led Senate holding key power.

Gina Hinojosa, an Austin-based progressive state legislator, has been elected Governor of Texas, and Democrats are set to hold the state's top executive offices for the first time in more than three decades. Alongside Hinojosa, the incoming Lieutenant Governor Vikki Goodwin and Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson will take office in the state's executive branch. The shift follows an election in which urban turnout drove Democratic gains, and Breitbart Texas argues that the change could weaken the state's border enforcement effort.

Breitbart Texas, which has covered the Texas-Mexico border for more than a decade, presents the outcome as a turning point. The outlet describes Texas as a state that acted when the federal government did not enforce immigration law, pointing to the deployment of the National Guard and state troopers, miles of razor wire, a state-built border wall, and enforcement legislation such as Senate Bill 4.

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Hinojosa Pledges to Reduce Border Security Spending

Gina Hinojosa has repeatedly criticized border security spending, calling physical barriers, razor wire, and military deployments a waste of money. Breitbart Texas quotes her description of these measures as 'political theater' in its reporting on her agenda.

As commander-in-chief of the Texas Military Department, Hinojosa would have executive authority over the state's military resources. Breitbart Texas argues that she could end the border disaster declarations, stand down the National Guard, pull troops out of forward operating bases in Eagle Pass and Del Rio, and remove the concertina wire along Shelby Park, all without new legislation.

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Breitbart Texas says Hinojosa's preferred approach, described as 'streamlined federal coordination', would replace direct state interdiction with reliance on federal agencies. The outlet characterizes this as a retreat that would leave decisions about the 1,254-mile border with Mexico to federal administrators.

Texas House Leadership Raises Budget Concerns

Democrats took control of the Texas House for the first time since 2003, and Senfronia Thompson, an 87-year-old Houston Democrat, is set to become Speaker. Nine seats remained to be decided at the time of reporting, and Thompson is expected to lead a solid majority of House Democrats.

Breitbart Texas predicts that Thompson and her committee chairs will not advance border wall funding or bills that would increase state felony charges against human smugglers and cartel stash-house operators. The outlet also says House leadership is expected to work with Governor Hinojosa to redirect dedicated border security appropriations.

Attorney General Office Could Shift Legal Strategy

Breitbart Texas argues that the Texas Attorney General's office, which it says has served for thirty years as a legal shield against federal overreach, will change direction when Nathan Johnson takes office. The outlet cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court order in Docket No. 26A560, which struck down a federal judge's injunction and allowed border wall construction to resume in the Big Bend sector by an 8-1 vote.

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The article warns that a new attorney general could decline to seek emergency Supreme Court stays when groups sue Texas, and could issue Attorney General Opinions claiming that local cooperation with ICE detainers creates civil rights liability. Breitbart Texas presents these as possible steps, not confirmed actions, and says Johnson has not yet taken the oath of office.

Breitbart Texas identifies the Republican-led Texas Senate as the remaining institutional check. The outlet notes that Republicans hold a 19-12 majority and argues they should use their constitutional authority decisively. It also notes that the Lieutenant Governor presides over the Senate, while appointing committee chairs, referring legislation, and setting the floor calendar derive from chamber rules.