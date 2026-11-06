Texas Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa Blocks Sale of Boca Chica State Park to SpaceX

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa confirms she will prevent the sale of Boca Chica State Park to Elon Musk. She asserts state beaches must remain public access under Texas Constitution rules.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa confirmed on Thursday that her administration will block the proposed sale of Boca Chica State Park in South Texas to Elon Musk and his space company SpaceX. The decision was announced during an appearance on CNN's The Lead, directly addressing concerns about the potential privatization of vital coastal land. Hinojosa stated that she had already instructed the head of Texas Parks and Wildlife to cease all negotiations regarding the property transfer.

This directive ensures that the land cannot be transferred to private entities against the will of the state government. Hinojosa emphasized that Texas beaches are enshrined in the state Constitution as resources that must remain free and open to all citizens. She described the idea of selling public beachfront property to a private billionaire as unimaginable and fundamentally unacceptable for the state. This stance marks a definitive boundary in her upcoming governance strategy.

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The interview highlighted the complex political dynamics surrounding the transaction and Musk's significant financial influence in the region. CNN host Jake Tapper noted that Musk invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Republican candidates to maintain a red Texas political landscape. These financial efforts were part of a broader strategy to support candidates who align with Musk's business interests and regulatory preferences.

Tapper further highlighted that Musk has relocated Tesla and SpaceX operations to Texas, along with a planned chip manufacturing venture. These moves were driven by Musk's desire to avoid what he described as burdensome regulatory environments in California. The host suggested that Democratic victories in the state might trigger a response from the billionaire entrepreneur regarding these lucrative business interests.

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Tapper explicitly asked Hinojosa how she would respond if Musk decided to move his businesses out of Texas following the recent election results. The journalist referenced reports that the technology executive might consider relocating his operations to Tennessee instead. This potential shift raised serious questions about the economic stability of the state if major corporations decide to leave in protest of new political leadership.

Hinojosa acknowledged the political dynamics at play but refused to be intimidated by the threat of capital flight. She maintained that the state's priorities must remain focused on the well-being of its residents rather than catering to individual corporate demands. Her response signaled a firm stance on protecting public lands regardless of political pressure or economic leverage.

Hinojosa argued that selling public beachfront property is an unacceptable outcome for the state and contrary to the values of the Texas electorate. She stressed that while her administration values strong working relationships with major companies like SpaceX, these partnerships must operate on the state's terms. She made it clear that business operations cannot proceed by running over the interests of the people of Texas.

The confirmation of this policy marks a significant shift in how Texas will handle interactions with high-profile tech leaders in the future. It sets a precedent for future negotiations involving public lands and private enterprise in the region. The state will now prioritize constitutional mandates over private corporate interests in land management decisions. This commitment defines her approach to governance and economic development in the upcoming term.