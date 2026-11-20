Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa clarifies her stance on ICE cooperation and calls for federal investment in border security during a Fox News interview with Bret Baier.

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa addressed the future of state cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) and emphasized the need for federal investment in border security during a Thursday broadcast on the Fox News Channel program Special Report. The incoming Democrat responded to host Bret Baier regarding whether her administration would immediately cease collaboration with federal immigration agents, citing concerns over public safety and resource allocation. While acknowledging the critical need to secure borders, Hinojosa distinguished between the actions of ICE and those of the Border Patrol, outlining a strategic approach that prioritizes federal support over state expenditure.

Gina Hinojosa Clarifies ICE Cooperation Stance

When asked directly if state cooperation with ICE would end on the first day of her administration, Hinojosa declined to offer a simple yes or no response. Instead, she framed the issue around broader public safety concerns, stating that violence in the streets, including killings of Americans, must end and that she would not facilitate policies that she believes compromise safety. She referenced comments by President Trump, suggesting that even he has acknowledged that certain federal enforcement tactics have gone too far. However, she emphasized that the specific activities of ICE are a separate matter from the efforts of the Border Patrol to secure the nation's borders.

Also read Texas Gov-Elect Gina Hinojosa Outlines Border, Immigration and Education Plans

Border Sheriffs And Federal Responsibility Views

Hinojosa indicated that her perspective on border management aligns with the views of Texas border sheriffs, who argue that the primary responsibility for maintaining border integrity rests with the federal government. She stated that Texas should not bear the sole financial burden of securing its frontiers, noting that state taxpayers have already contributed significantly to these efforts. The Governor-elect called for Congress to provide substantial investment along the border, arguing that federal resources are essential to keep the border secure and to address the complex challenges facing law enforcement in the region.

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Texas Spent $20 Billion On Border Security Costs

Highlighting the financial strain on the state, Hinojosa pointed out that Texas has already spent $20 billion on border security measures. She asserted that this level of expenditure places an undue burden on Texas taxpayers and is not a sustainable long-term strategy for border management. According to Hinojosa, the federal government has a constitutional responsibility to keep borders intact and secure, and it should be the primary entity funding these operations. She argued that shifting more of this financial responsibility to the federal level would alleviate pressure on state budgets and allow for more effective resource distribution.

Call For Increased Federal Investment Along Border

The Governor-elect concluded her remarks by reiterating the urgent need for real investment from Congress at the federal level. She emphasized that increased federal funding is necessary to ensure that the border remains secure and that local law enforcement agencies have the support they need to perform their duties effectively. By advocating for a greater federal role in border security, Hinojosa aims to address both safety concerns and fiscal realities. Her statements during the interview with Bret Baier provide a clear outline of her administration's priorities regarding immigration enforcement and interstate resource management.