Gilmore Girls to Depart Netflix in Late June as Licensing Deal Expires

All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls will leave Netflix on June 30. The original series is exiting due to an expiring license with Warner Bros., though the 2016 revival will stay. Fans have a short time left to stream the show before it potentially moves to another service like Max.

The beloved early 2000s television series Gilmore Girls is preparing to leave Netflix , with all seven seasons scheduled to depart on June 30. The announcement, made by Netflix in an apologetic post that described the show as "a lifestyle" and "a religion," marks the end of an era for the streaming platform's subscribers.

While the original series will be gone, the 2016 Netflix revival miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, will remain available. This four-episode continuation, set a decade after the original concluded, received generally positive reviews, holding a Certified Fresh 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans now have a limited window to rewatch Rory and Lorelai's story before the main series exits the service. The departure stems from an existing licensing agreement with Warner Bros.

, the show's original studio, which is set to expire on July 1, 2026. With Warner Bros. currently undergoing a major corporate sale, there is speculation the company may seek to place the series on its own streaming service, Max, once the rights revert. For now, viewers can only bid farewell to the fast-paced dialogue and heartwarming mother-daughter dynamic that defined the show.

The news has sparked conversations among fans about where the series might resurface next, highlighting the enduring cultural impact of Amy Sherman-Palladino's creation. Despite its exit, the legacy of Gilmore Girls remains secure, with a dedicated fanbase likely to follow it to any new platform





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