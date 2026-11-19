In a new Gilmore Girls doc, Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) gets emotional discussing his bond with Milo Ventimiglia after joining the series.

In a new Gilmore Girls doc, Jared Padalecki gets emotional discussing his bond with Milo Ventimiglia after joining the series. In the new Gilmore Girls documentary, Jared Padalecki gets emotional recalling his time as Dean on the series.

Padalecki says Milo Ventimiglia joined Gilmore Girls as Jess with kindness, not rivalry, despite their love-triangle roles. The actor reveals Ventimiglia took him under his wing, offering support as Padalecki worried about his future career. Milo Ventimiglia also reflects on Gilmore Girls, saying the on-set experience with Jared and Alexis Bledel still means a lot. Walker — Image Number: WLKS3_JaredP_BBS-081822-0427r — Pictured: Jared Padalecki — Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC.

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When Milo Ventimiglia came and played Jess on the show, our characters were very obviously set up to be rivals. He was kinda set up to be the guy replacing me, you know. And he didn't come in like, Hey, I'm the boyfriend now.

' He came in like, 'Hey, dude. You wanna go … there's a gym … want to go work out? Or want to sit and chat? Or go for a walk?

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Before that, if I wasn't filming, I would just go to my trailer and sit there and just read until they knocked and said they were ready," he recalled.

"So Milo took me under his wing and was kind to me every step of the way. Makes me kind of emotional. I was still concerned about being able to make a career and this and that and he was just there and supportive and like, 'I gotcha buddy.

' It meant a lot. " Milo also enjoyed his time on the show:"The episodes are for an audience to pick apart, dissect," Ventimiglia told this month. "For us to make it, the experience of making it. What were those days like on set?

Hanging out with Jared Padalecki, being with Alexis. The experience is something that I always lean into, that really fills me up.

"Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family. While there is a story idea for a How The Grinch Stole Christmas sequel out there, Ron Howard and Jim Carrey are in no rush to make it.

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