The Gilmore Girls documentary debuts on Max on December 25, 2026. The streaming rights shift from Netflix, which loses the franchise after December 24, 2026.

The highly anticipated Gilmore Girls documentary is set to make its official streaming debut on December 25, 2026. This release marks a significant milestone for the beloved franchise, as it secures a new permanent home on Max starting Christmas Day. Fans holding an active subscription will be able to access the film immediately on that date, providing a fresh way to engage with the world of Stars Hollow.

Streaming Rights Shift to Max

For the first time in nearly 12 years, the entire Gilmore Girls collection will leave Netflix. The content will remain available on the streaming giant only until December 24, 2026. On December 25, 2026, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will mark its final day on the service. This date serves as the definitive cutoff for the franchise on the platform.

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This transition represents a major shift in the distribution strategy for the show. The Gilmore Girls franchise previously enjoyed a long tenure on Netflix, but that arrangement is coming to an end. The documentary serves as the gateway to this new era, signaling the complete migration of the library to its new owner. Max will now host the entire catalog following the release of the documentary.

HBO Max Reclaims Exclusive Status

The documentary marks a return to original roots for the series under HBO. The show originally debuted back in 2000 after a successful seven-season run. It concluded its original broadcast back in 2007 on the network. Now, almost two decades later, HBO is re-establishing its presence around the franchise with this new project.

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Amy Sherman-Palladino serves as the creator and executive producer for the original series. Her involvement continues to drive the creative direction of the intellectual property. The documentary is directed by Bonni Cohen, who brings a fresh perspective to the behind-the-scenes narrative. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and R.J. Cutler's This Machine are producing the project.

Behind the Scenes and Cast Return

The official logline for the documentary states that it reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon. The film unpacks the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators involved in the production. It aims to provide fans with a deeper understanding of the show's lasting appeal.

The film includes never-before-seen outtakes from the production sets. Viewers will also see exclusive behind-the-scenes footage that was not available in previous releases. Additionally, original script pages will be featured, offering insight into the writing process. Lauren Graham is confirmed to return as Lorelai Gilmore for the project.

Production Details and Future Outlook

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are contributing as executive producers. Their oversight ensures the documentary aligns with the established tone of the series. The documentary is currently in production, with the production team working on the final details. The creators have yet to announce an official release date beyond the streaming launch.

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Other cast members are also expected to appear in the documentary alongside Graham. Their participation adds significant weight to the project. The feature promises to explore the legacy of the show in comprehensive detail. This move solidifies the enduring popularity of the series nearly two decades after its conclusion. The transition to Max ensures the show remains accessible to new generations of viewers.