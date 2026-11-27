Gilmore Girls celebrate Christmas at Warner Bros. Studio
Gilmore Girls Holidays will run Dec. 12 through Jan. 10 at the Burbank movie studio.
Gilmore Girls Holidays at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank. Gilmore Girls fans can wander through Luke’s apartment, attend Rory’s graduation, sip tea at the Dragonfly Inn and sample wedding cakes at Weston Bakery when an updated holiday event returns to Warner Bros.
Studio. Gilmore Girls Holidays will run Dec. 12 through Jan. 10 at the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank with themed experiences, dining and merchandise. Gilmore Girls Holidays at Warner Bros.
Studio in Burbank. Luke’s Apartment will be recreated based on the original production designs. Cosplay costume meetups will gather for photos at Stars Hollow High School.
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