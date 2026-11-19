Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life streams on Hulu starting December 25, marking the 10th anniversary of its release following its Netflix exit.

The highly anticipated streaming shift for the Gilmore Girls revival series officially begins on November 24, when the four-part miniseries departs Netflix to join the Hulu and Disney+ libraries on November 25. This definitive transition marks the conclusion of the franchise's twelve-year exclusive run on Netflix, bringing the beloved dramedy to a new home for American audiences. The move coincides with the tenth anniversary of the revival's original premiere, which first debuted on Netflix on November 25, 2016.

For fans who have followed the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore for over two decades, this change represents a significant shift in accessibility and platform availability. The series will seamlessly transfer rights from Warner Bros. Television to Disney's streaming ecosystem. This strategic realignment allows Hulu to leverage the enduring popularity of the characters and their distinctive witty dialogue in a new competitive landscape.

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The licensing agreement that previously granted Netflix exclusive streaming rights has officially shifted to non-exclusive status. This change was formalized in 2024, paving the way for the series to eventually leave the platform. After departing Netflix on June 30 of the previous year, the show had a brief tenure on Prime Video before finding its permanent new residence on Hulu and Disney+ starting this November.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the original dramedy established a unique cultural footprint over seven seasons. The story centered on the close-knit relationship between thirtysomething single mother Lorelai, played by Lauren Graham, and her teenage daughter Rory, portrayed by Alexis Bledel. Their adventures in the small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, captivated viewers from 2000 to 2007 on the WB and The CW networks.

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The four-part revival structure allowed for a deeper exploration of their personal and professional lives after the original series finale. Each episode represents a different season, providing a chronological journey through one full year in the lives of the Gilmore women. This narrative approach resonated strongly with the dedicated fanbase, maintaining high engagement levels throughout its initial run.

The transition to Hulu represents a substantial change in how the series is accessed globally. While the original series aired on traditional broadcast television, the revival was a groundbreaking Netflix original production. This new arrangement ensures that the revival remains easily accessible to new and returning viewers alike. The series retains its TV-14 rating and core demographic appeal as it migrates platforms.

For the dedicated fanbase, this availability ensures that the revival remains a central part of streaming culture. The show's production values and writing style, helmed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, continue to resonate with contemporary audiences. This migration underscores the lasting commercial viability of the franchise and its ability to attract viewers across different generations.

Fans can now look forward to revisiting the emotional arcs and comedic moments that defined the revival. The show's enduring appeal drives high interest in streaming platforms regardless of where it is hosted. As the series moves to Hulu, it brings with it the charm and nostalgia that have kept it in the public consciousness for nearly a decade since its revival debut.

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The specific date of November 25 serves as a nostalgic touchstone for long-time followers of the franchise. The timing ensures that new and returning viewers can celebrate the legacy of the show simultaneously. This anniversary release honors the original creators while introducing the series to a new audience base on Disney's streaming services.

The seamless transfer of rights marks a significant milestone for the show after nearly a decade on its previous platform. This major distribution change aligns perfectly with the tenth anniversary of the revival series. The move delivers a definitive conclusion to the Netflix era and begins a new chapter for the Gilmore Girls franchise in the hands of Hulu and Disney+.