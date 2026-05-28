Gillian Taylforth: The EastEnders Star Who Refuses to Grow Old

Gillian Taylforth, the 70-year-old EastEnders star, is still going strong and refusing to grow old. She has launched a new skin-care brand, Skin GT, and is using social media to build the brand and attract followers.

Gillian Taylforth , the EastEnders star who was once at the center of a highly publicized rape storyline, is still going strong at 70. The actress, who has been known for her party lifestyle , is refusing to slow down and is reportedly wilder than ever.

According to friends and colleagues, Gillian is always the first on the dance floor and the last to leave, and her love of parties has become a running joke. While she may be 70, Gillian shows no signs of slowing down and is still as vibrant as ever. In fact, she has just launched a new skin-care brand, Skin GT, which she hopes will help her make the most of the compliments she has received for her ageless complexion.

The brand, which Gillian is the sole director of, includes a cleanser, SPF, and serums, and she has been using social media to build the brand and attract followers. Despite her party lifestyle, Gillian appears to be in good health, with a diet and exercise regime that she credits with giving her an adrenaline rush.

She has a treadmill, rowing machines, and a Peloton bike at home, and has spoken about the importance of removing her makeup before going to sleep. Gillian's friends say that she is now living for herself and is enjoying her newfound freedom.

However, her history of controversy and her tendency to court attention have raised eyebrows, particularly when it comes to her new business venture. While she may be trying to turn back the clock a little too far with her heavily airbrushed photos, Gillian is determined to stay young and vibrant. And it seems that her fans are willing to follow her on this journey, as she continues to be a popular and beloved figure in the entertainment industry.





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Gillian Taylforth Eastenders Skin GT Party Lifestyle Skin-Care Brand Adrenaline Rush Peloton Bike

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